Generating Static Reports
Introduction
When you run Unlighthouse using
npx unlighthouse, you're using the CLI mode. This mode generates and runs the interactive client.
This is useful for quickly scanning your site and finding issues.
However, you want to set up some automation around these reports. Creating reports that can be accessed through a static host.
Unlighthouse ships with a CI mode which provides additional non-interactive features, one of the mis generating static reports.
Using the CI mode
You'll need to manually install the CLI as a dependency to use
unlighthouse-ci from the command line.
npm install -g @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer
# yarn global add @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer
# pnpm install -g @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer
Please refer to the CI documentation for all features.
Static Reports
You can create static, self-hosted reports for your sites using the CI. This allows you to generate an always up-to-date version of how your site is performing overall.
You can see an example of this here: https://inspect.unlighthouse.dev/.
You can generate a report like this by providing the
--build-static flag.
unlighthouse-ci --site <your-site> --build-static
This will generate files in your
outputPath (
.unlighthouse by default). You can upload the
client directory to a static host from there.
If you want to preview the static report you can run
npx sirv-cli .unlighthouse/client
GitHub Actions & Netlify Example
This example is for GitHub Actions and deploys a static client build to Netlify.
name: Assertions and static report
on:
workflow_dispatch:
jobs:
demo:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
with:
fetch-depth: 0
- name: Install Dependencies
run: npm add @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer
- name: Unlighthouse assertions and client
run: unlighthouse-ci --site <your-site> --build-static
- name: Deploy report to Netlify
uses: nwtgck/actions-netlify@v1.2
with:
publish-dir: './.unlighthouse'
production-branch: main
production-deploy: true
github-token: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
deploy-message: "New Release Deploy from GitHub Actions"
enable-pull-request-comment: false
enable-commit-comment: true
overwrites-pull-request-comment: true
env:
NETLIFY_AUTH_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.NETLIFY_AUTH_TOKEN }}
NETLIFY_SITE_ID: ${{ secrets.NETLIFY_DEMO_SITE_ID }}
timeout-minutes: 1