When you run Unlighthouse using npx unlighthouse , you're using the CLI mode. This mode generates and runs the interactive client.

This is useful for quickly scanning your site and finding issues.

However, you want to set up some automation around these reports. Creating reports that can be accessed through a static host.

Unlighthouse ships with a CI mode which provides additional non-interactive features, one of the mis generating static reports.

You'll need to manually install the CLI as a dependency to use unlighthouse-ci from the command line.

npm install -g @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer # yarn global add @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer # pnpm install -g @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer Copy to clipboard

Please refer to the CI documentation for all features.

You can create static, self-hosted reports for your sites using the CI. This allows you to generate an always up-to-date version of how your site is performing overall.

You can see an example of this here: https://inspect.unlighthouse.dev/.

You can generate a report like this by providing the --build-static flag.

unlighthouse-ci --site < your-sit e > --build-static Copy to clipboard

This will generate files in your outputPath ( .unlighthouse by default). You can upload the client directory to a static host from there.

If you want to preview the static report you can run npx sirv-cli .unlighthouse/client

This example is for GitHub Actions and deploys a static client build to Netlify.