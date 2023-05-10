Generating Static Reports

Introduction

When you run Unlighthouse using npx unlighthouse, you're using the CLI mode. This mode generates and runs the interactive client.

This is useful for quickly scanning your site and finding issues.

However, you want to set up some automation around these reports. Creating reports that can be accessed through a static host.

Unlighthouse ships with a CI mode which provides additional non-interactive features, one of the mis generating static reports.

Using the CI mode

You'll need to manually install the CLI as a dependency to use unlighthouse-ci from the command line.

npm install -g @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer
# yarn global add @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer
# pnpm install -g @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer

Please refer to the CI documentation for all features.

Static Reports

You can create static, self-hosted reports for your sites using the CI. This allows you to generate an always up-to-date version of how your site is performing overall.

You can see an example of this here: https://inspect.unlighthouse.dev/.

You can generate a report like this by providing the --build-static flag.

unlighthouse-ci --site <your-site> --build-static

This will generate files in your outputPath (.unlighthouse by default). You can upload the client directory to a static host from there.

If you want to preview the static report you can run npx sirv-cli .unlighthouse/client

GitHub Actions & Netlify Example

This example is for GitHub Actions and deploys a static client build to Netlify.

name: Assertions and static report

on:
  workflow_dispatch:

jobs:
  demo:
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    steps:
      - uses: actions/checkout@v2
        with:
          fetch-depth: 0

      - name: Install Dependencies
        run: npm add @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer

      - name: Unlighthouse assertions and client
        run: unlighthouse-ci --site <your-site> --build-static

      - name: Deploy report to Netlify
        uses: nwtgck/actions-netlify@v1.2
        with:
          publish-dir: './.unlighthouse'
          production-branch: main
          production-deploy: true
          github-token: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
          deploy-message: "New Release Deploy from GitHub Actions"
          enable-pull-request-comment: false
          enable-commit-comment: true
          overwrites-pull-request-comment: true
        env:
          NETLIFY_AUTH_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.NETLIFY_AUTH_TOKEN }}
          NETLIFY_SITE_ID: ${{ secrets.NETLIFY_DEMO_SITE_ID }}
        timeout-minutes: 1
