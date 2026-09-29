Create static, shareable Lighthouse reports for your entire site. Export as interactive HTML dashboards, CSV for spreadsheet analysis, or JSON for CI/CD integration.

Report Types

Format Use Case Command HTML Shareable dashboards --build-static JSON CI/CD integration --reporter json CSV Spreadsheet analysis --reporter csv LHCI Server upload --reporter lighthouseServer

Unlike single-page Lighthouse reports, Unlighthouse aggregates results across your entire site.

Static reports are perfect for stakeholder reviews, automated deployments, and long-term performance tracking.

Installation

Install the CLI globally to use unlighthouse-ci :

npm yarn pnpm npm install -g @unlighthouse/cli yarn global add @unlighthouse/cli pnpm install -g @unlighthouse/cli

For complete CI features, see the CI Integration Guide.

HTML Reports

You can create static, self-hosted reports for your sites using the CI. This allows you to generate an always up-to-date version of how your site is performing overall.

You can see an example of this here: https://inspect.unlighthouse.dev/.

You can generate a report like this by providing the --build-static flag.

unlighthouse-ci --site < your-site > --build-static

This will generate files in your outputPath ( .unlighthouse by default). Upload that whole folder to a static host; index.html sits at its root.

If you want to preview the static report you can run npx sirv-cli .unlighthouse

Note: You will need to host your site using a web server.

CloudFlare Pages Example

You should create a CloudFlare Pages site using Direct Upload.

You will use the wrangler CLI to upload the static report.

You will need to init wrangler and configure it for your requirements.

wrangler init

You can then run the following command to generate the static report and upload it to CloudFlare Pages.

unlighthouse-ci --site www.example.com --build-static && wrangler pages publish .unlighthouse

GitHub Actions & Netlify Example

This example is for GitHub Actions and deploys a static client build to Netlify.

name : Assertions and static report on : workflow_dispatch : jobs : demo : runs-on : ubuntu - latest steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 with : fetch-depth : 0 - name : Install Dependencies run : npm add - g @unlighthouse/cli - name : Unlighthouse assertions and client run : unlighthouse - ci - - site <your - site> - - build - static - name : Deploy report to Netlify uses : nwtgck/actions - netlify@v3 .0 with : publish-dir : ./.unlighthouse production-branch : main production-deploy : true github-token : $ { { secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN } } deploy-message : New Release Deploy from GitHub Actions enable-pull-request-comment : false enable-commit-comment : true overwrites-pull-request-comment : true env : NETLIFY_AUTH_TOKEN : $ { { secrets.NETLIFY_AUTH_TOKEN } } NETLIFY_SITE_ID : $ { { secrets.NETLIFY_DEMO_SITE_ID } } timeout-minutes : 1

CSV Reports

You can generate a CSV report by providing the --reporter csv or --reporter csvExpanded flag.

unlighthouse-ci --site < your-site > --reporter csv

Note: This report format is experimental and may change in the future.

This will generate a report like the following ( csvExpanded sample):

URL , Score , Performance , Accessibility , Best Practices , SEO , Largest Contentful Paint , Cumulative Layout Shift , FID , Blocking , Color Contrast , Headings , Image Alts , Link Names , Errors , Inspector Issues , Images Responsive , Image Aspect Ratio , Indexable , Tap Targets "/" , 93 , 72 , 100 , 100 , 100 , 3211.44 , 0 , 290.36 , 562.29 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 "/blog" , 94 , 77 , 100 , 100 , 100 , 3911.7 , 0 , 205.57 , 260.03 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 "/blog/2023-april" , 88 , 51 , 100 , 100 , 100 , 4925.84 , 0 , 311.24 , 797.95 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 "/blog/2023-february" , 96 , 82 , 100 , 100 , 100 , 3207.98 , 0 , 209.96 , 302.01 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 "/blog/nuxt-3-migration-cheatsheet" , 85 , 43 , 97 , 100 , 100 , 4373.88 , 0 , 1581.52 , 2820.75 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 "/blog/vue-automatic-component-imports" , 93 , 74 , 97 , 100 , 100 , 1696.51 , 0 , 793.36 , 1314.27 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 "/blog/vue-use-head-v1" , 82 , 30 , 97 , 100 , 100 , 8053.8 , 0 , 379.59 , 1127.99 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 "/projects" , 92 , 66 , 100 , 100 , 100 , 3666.86 , 0 , 322.48 , 625.51 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 "/sponsors" , 92 , 69 , 100 , 100 , 100 , 4438.15 , 0 , 362.62 , 408.63 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 "/talks" , 98 , 90 , 100 , 100 , 100 , 864.86 , 0 , 390.93 , 427.94 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1

JSON Reports

You can generate a JSON report by providing the --reporter json or --reporter jsonExpanded flag.

unlighthouse-ci --site < your-site > --reporter json

Note: This report format is experimental and may change in the future.

This will generate a report like the following ( json sample):

[ { "path" : "/" , "score" : 0.97 , "performance" : 0.87 , "accessibility" : 1 , "best-practices" : 1 , "seo" : 1 } , { "path" : "/blog" , "score" : 0.98 , "performance" : 0.91 , "accessibility" : 1 , "best-practices" : 1 , "seo" : 1 } , { "path" : "/blog/2023-february" , "score" : 0.91 , "performance" : 0.65 , "accessibility" : 1 , "best-practices" : 1 , "seo" : 1 } , { "path" : "/blog/modern-package-development" , "score" : 0.9 , "performance" : 0.61 , "accessibility" : 0.97 , "best-practices" : 1 , "seo" : 1 } , { "path" : "/blog/scale-your-vue-components" , "score" : 0.87 , "performance" : 0.51 , "accessibility" : 0.97 , "best-practices" : 1 , "seo" : 1 } , { "path" : "/blog/vue-automatic-component-imports" , "score" : 0.88 , "performance" : 0.53 , "accessibility" : 0.97 , "best-practices" : 1 , "seo" : 1 } , { "path" : "/blog/vue-use-head-v1" , "score" : 0.97 , "performance" : 0.9 , "accessibility" : 0.97 , "best-practices" : 1 , "seo" : 1 } , { "path" : "/projects" , "score" : 0.94 , "performance" : 0.77 , "accessibility" : 1 , "best-practices" : 1 , "seo" : 1 } , { "path" : "/sponsors" , "score" : 0.97 , "performance" : 0.88 , "accessibility" : 1 , "best-practices" : 1 , "seo" : 1 } , { "path" : "/talks" , "score" : 0.94 , "performance" : 0.74 , "accessibility" : 1 , "best-practices" : 1 , "seo" : 1 } ]

LHCI Reports

You can upload your reports to a Lighthouse CI server using the lighthouseServer reporter.

You will need to provide the --lhci-host and --lhci-build-token flags.

unlighthouse-ci --site < your-site > --reporter lighthouseServer --lhci-host < lhci host > --lhci-build-token < lhci buildToken >

This will upload your reports to the Lighthouse CI server.

Basic Auth

You can provide basic auth credentials using the --lhci-auth flag.