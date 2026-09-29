Generate Lighthouse Reports
Create static, shareable Lighthouse reports for your entire site. Export as interactive HTML dashboards, CSV for spreadsheet analysis, or JSON for CI/CD integration.
Report Types
|Format
|Use Case
|Command
|HTML
|Shareable dashboards
--build-static
|JSON
|CI/CD integration
--reporter json
|CSV
|Spreadsheet analysis
--reporter csv
|LHCI
|Server upload
--reporter lighthouseServer
Unlike single-page Lighthouse reports, Unlighthouse aggregates results across your entire site.
Installation
Install the CLI globally to use
unlighthouse-ci:
npm install -g @unlighthouse/cli
yarn global add @unlighthouse/cli
pnpm install -g @unlighthouse/cli
For complete CI features, see the CI Integration Guide.
HTML Reports
You can create static, self-hosted reports for your sites using the CI. This allows you to generate an always up-to-date version of how your site is performing overall.
You can see an example of this here: https://inspect.unlighthouse.dev/.
You can generate a report like this by providing the
--build-static flag.
unlighthouse-ci --site <your-site> --build-static
This will generate files in your
outputPath (
.unlighthouse by default). Upload that whole folder to a static host;
index.html sits at its root.
If you want to preview the static report you can run
npx sirv-cli .unlighthouse
Note: You will need to host your site using a web server.
CloudFlare Pages Example
You should create a CloudFlare Pages site using Direct Upload.
You will use the wrangler CLI to upload the static report.
You will need to init wrangler and configure it for your requirements.
wrangler init
You can then run the following command to generate the static report and upload it to CloudFlare Pages.
unlighthouse-ci --site www.example.com --build-static && wrangler pages publish .unlighthouse
GitHub Actions & Netlify Example
This example is for GitHub Actions and deploys a static client build to Netlify.
name: Assertions and static report
on:
workflow_dispatch:
jobs:
demo:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v4
with:
fetch-depth: 0
- name: Install Dependencies
run: npm add -g @unlighthouse/cli
- name: Unlighthouse assertions and client
run: unlighthouse-ci --site <your-site> --build-static
- name: Deploy report to Netlify
uses: nwtgck/actions-netlify@v3.0
with:
publish-dir: ./.unlighthouse
production-branch: main
production-deploy: true
github-token: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
deploy-message: New Release Deploy from GitHub Actions
enable-pull-request-comment: false
enable-commit-comment: true
overwrites-pull-request-comment: true
env:
NETLIFY_AUTH_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.NETLIFY_AUTH_TOKEN }}
NETLIFY_SITE_ID: ${{ secrets.NETLIFY_DEMO_SITE_ID }}
timeout-minutes: 1
CSV Reports
You can generate a CSV report by providing the
--reporter csv or
--reporter csvExpanded flag.
unlighthouse-ci --site <your-site> --reporter csv
Note: This report format is experimental and may change in the future.
This will generate a report like the following (
csvExpanded sample):
URL,Score,Performance,Accessibility,Best Practices,SEO,Largest Contentful Paint,Cumulative Layout Shift,FID,Blocking,Color Contrast,Headings,Image Alts,Link Names,Errors,Inspector Issues,Images Responsive,Image Aspect Ratio,Indexable,Tap Targets
"/",93,72,100,100,100,3211.44,0,290.36,562.29,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1
"/blog",94,77,100,100,100,3911.7,0,205.57,260.03,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1
"/blog/2023-april",88,51,100,100,100,4925.84,0,311.24,797.95,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1
"/blog/2023-february",96,82,100,100,100,3207.98,0,209.96,302.01,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1
"/blog/nuxt-3-migration-cheatsheet",85,43,97,100,100,4373.88,0,1581.52,2820.75,0,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1
"/blog/vue-automatic-component-imports",93,74,97,100,100,1696.51,0,793.36,1314.27,0,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1
"/blog/vue-use-head-v1",82,30,97,100,100,8053.8,0,379.59,1127.99,0,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1
"/projects",92,66,100,100,100,3666.86,0,322.48,625.51,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1
"/sponsors",92,69,100,100,100,4438.15,0,362.62,408.63,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1
"/talks",98,90,100,100,100,864.86,0,390.93,427.94,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1
JSON Reports
You can generate a JSON report by providing the
--reporter json or
--reporter jsonExpanded flag.
unlighthouse-ci --site <your-site> --reporter json
Note: This report format is experimental and may change in the future.
This will generate a report like the following (
json sample):
[
{
"path": "/",
"score": 0.97,
"performance": 0.87,
"accessibility": 1,
"best-practices": 1,
"seo": 1
},
{
"path": "/blog",
"score": 0.98,
"performance": 0.91,
"accessibility": 1,
"best-practices": 1,
"seo": 1
},
{
"path": "/blog/2023-february",
"score": 0.91,
"performance": 0.65,
"accessibility": 1,
"best-practices": 1,
"seo": 1
},
{
"path": "/blog/modern-package-development",
"score": 0.9,
"performance": 0.61,
"accessibility": 0.97,
"best-practices": 1,
"seo": 1
},
{
"path": "/blog/scale-your-vue-components",
"score": 0.87,
"performance": 0.51,
"accessibility": 0.97,
"best-practices": 1,
"seo": 1
},
{
"path": "/blog/vue-automatic-component-imports",
"score": 0.88,
"performance": 0.53,
"accessibility": 0.97,
"best-practices": 1,
"seo": 1
},
{
"path": "/blog/vue-use-head-v1",
"score": 0.97,
"performance": 0.9,
"accessibility": 0.97,
"best-practices": 1,
"seo": 1
},
{
"path": "/projects",
"score": 0.94,
"performance": 0.77,
"accessibility": 1,
"best-practices": 1,
"seo": 1
},
{
"path": "/sponsors",
"score": 0.97,
"performance": 0.88,
"accessibility": 1,
"best-practices": 1,
"seo": 1
},
{
"path": "/talks",
"score": 0.94,
"performance": 0.74,
"accessibility": 1,
"best-practices": 1,
"seo": 1
}
]
LHCI Reports
You can upload your reports to a Lighthouse CI server using the
lighthouseServer reporter.
You will need to provide the
--lhci-host and
--lhci-build-token flags.
unlighthouse-ci --site <your-site> --reporter lighthouseServer --lhci-host <lhci host> --lhci-build-token <lhci buildToken>
This will upload your reports to the Lighthouse CI server.
Basic Auth
You can provide basic auth credentials using the
--lhci-auth flag.
unlighthouse-ci --site <your-site> --reporter lighthouseServer --lhci-host <lhci host> --lhci-build-token <lhci buildToken> --lhci-auth <username>:<password>