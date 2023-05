Configuring Puppeteer

Unlighthouse uses puppeteer to run the lighthouse module.

You can configure puppeteer with the puppeteerOptions key, which will be passed to the puppeteer launch constructor.

See puppeteer-launch-options for more information.

For example, you could run without a headless browser. Although not recommended.

export default { puppeteerOptions: { headless: false , } } Copy to clipboard

There may be instances where you need to hook into how the puppeteer instance is handling your pages.

A hook is provided to do this.

let token export default { hooks: { 'puppeteer:before-goto' : async ( page ) => { if ( ! token) { token = await generateToken () } // set authentication token when we load a new page await page. evaluateOnNewDocument ( token => { localStorage. clear () localStorage. setItem ( 'token' , token) }, token ) }, } , } Copy to clipboard

