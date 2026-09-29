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Dynamic Sampling

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Automatically group similar pages and scan only representative samples. This significantly reduces scan time for sites with many similar URLs like blogs, e-commerce product pages, or documentation sites.

How it works

When dynamic sampling is enabled, it will group paths into chunks based on their path tree.

For example, let's imagine we have a blog on our site and there are hundreds of blog posts. Scanning every blog post will take a long time and may even break Unlighthouse.

The path structure is /blog/{post}.

Unlighthouse will turn this path structure into groups based on the /blog prefix. By default, it will sample 5 paths starting with this prefix.

A sample being a random selection of paths within this group.

For example if we have the posts:

  • /blog/post-a
  • /blog/post-b
  • /blog/post-c
  • /blog/post-d
  • /blog/post-e
  • /blog/post-f
  • /blog/post-g
  • /blog/post-h
  • /blog/post-i

After sampling, we may end up with the random selection:

  • /blog/post-c
  • /blog/post-d
  • /blog/post-e
  • /blog/post-h
  • /blog/post-i

Usage

It is configured using the scanner.dynamicSampling option.

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
  scanner: {
    dynamicSampling: 10, // Number of samples per group (default: 8)
  },
})

Disable Dynamic Sampling

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
  scanner: {
    dynamicSampling: false,
  },
})

Alternatively, you can disable it using the CLI --disable-dynamic-sampling.

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