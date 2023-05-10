Dynamic sampling is a feature that allows you to automatically sample similar pages.

This is useful for sites that have a lot of pages that are similar, such as a blog articles.

It is enabled by default for most scans.

When dynamic sampling is enabled, it will group paths into chunks based on their path tree.

For example, let's imagine we have a blog on our site and there are hundreds of blog posts. Scanning every blog post will take a long time and may even break Unlighthouse.

The path structure is /blog/{post} .

Unlighthouse will turn this path structure into groups based on the /blog prefix. By default, it will sample 5 paths starting with this prefix.

A sample being a random selection of paths within this group.

For example if we have the posts:

/blog/post-a

/blog/post-b

/blog/post-c

/blog/post-d

/blog/post-e

/blog/post-f

/blog/post-g

/blog/post-h

/blog/post-i

After sampling, we may end up with the random selection:

/blog/post-c

/blog/post-d

/blog/post-e

/blog/post-h

/blog/post-i

It is configured using the scanner.dynamicSampling option.

export default { scanner: { dynamicSampling: false , // or any number, default is 5 } } Copy to clipboard