Integrations

Provider Use Case CLI Scan a production site such as unlighthouse.dev.



You can manually provide a project mapping for routes definitions. CI Run scans on sites based on automation events, i.e releasing and make assertions on scores.



Can also be used to generate report sites such as inspect.unlighthouse.dev.

Provider Features Nuxt.js Hot Module Reloading

Automatic Route Discovery Vite Hot Module Reloading

Automatic Route Discovery webpack Hot Module Reloading

If you have questions or need help, reach out to the community on the Discord.