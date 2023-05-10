Integrations

Command Line

ProviderUse Case
CLIScan a production site such as unlighthouse.dev.

You can manually provide a project mapping for routes definitions.
CIRun scans on sites based on automation events, i.e releasing and make assertions on scores.

Can also be used to generate report sites such as inspect.unlighthouse.dev.

Build tools / Frameworks

ProviderFeatures
Nuxt.js
  • Hot Module Reloading
  • Automatic Route Discovery
Vite
  • Hot Module Reloading
  • Automatic Route Discovery
webpack
  • Hot Module Reloading

Getting Help

If you have questions or need help, reach out to the community on the Discord.

Table of Contents