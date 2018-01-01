Unlighthouse is built with many edge-cases in mind, but can't always account for every website.

If you run into any issues with Unlighthouse, the first step should be to re-run the scan with debugging enabled.

unlighthouse --site unlighthouse.dev --debug

When running the scan, you can watch the browser as it runs the Lighthouse tests. This can help you identify any issues that may be causing the scan to fail.

For this to be configured you will need to create a Configuration file.

unlighthouse.config.ts export default { puppeteerOptions : { headless : false , slowMo : 250 , // slow down interactions }, puppeteerClusterOptions : { // only run one worker at a time concurrency : 1 , }, }

Check out the Solving Common Issues guide for common issues and solutions.

Consider disabling using the system Chrome by setting chrome.useSystem: false .

If you are still having issues, please reach out on the Discord for one-on-one help.