Steps to take when you need to debug Unlighthouse.

Unlighthouse is built with many edge-cases in mind, but can't always account for every website.

Enable debugging logs

If you run into any issues with Unlighthouse, the first step should be to re-run the scan with debugging enabled.

unlighthouse --site unlighthouse.dev --debug

Watch the browser

When running the scan, you can watch the browser as it runs the Lighthouse tests. This can help you identify any issues that may be causing the scan to fail.

For this to be configured you will need to create a Configuration file.

unlighthouse.config.ts
export default {
  puppeteerOptions: {
    headless: false,
    slowMo: 250, // slow down interactions
  },
  puppeteerClusterOptions: {
    // only run one worker at a time
    concurrency: 1,
  },
}

Other Steps

If you are still having issues, please reach out on the Discord for one-on-one help.

