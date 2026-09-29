Guides
Chrome Dependency
Unlighthouse uses your system Chrome installation to keep package size minimal. When Chrome isn't available, it automatically downloads a compatible Chromium binary.
Disabling system Chrome
You can disable the system chrome usage by modifying the
chrome.useSystem flag.
This will make Unlighthouse download and use the latest Chrome binary instead.
import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
chrome: {
useSystem: false
},
})
Customizing the fallback installer
When Chrome can't be found on your system or if the
chrome.useSystem: false flag is passed, then a fallback will be attempted.
This fallback will download a chrome binary for your system and use that path.
There are a number of options you can customize on this.
chrome.useDownloadFallback- Disables the fallback installer
chrome.downloadFallbackVersion- Which Chrome for Testing version to download (default: the version pinned by the installed
puppeteer-core)
chrome.downloadFallbackCacheDir- Where the binary should be saved (default
$home/.unlighthouse)
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
chrome: {
useDownloadFallback: true,
downloadFallbackVersion: '153.0.8010.36',
downloadFallbackCacheDir: '/tmp/unlighthouse',
},
})
Using your own chrome path
You can provide your own chrome path by setting
puppeteerOptions.executablePath.
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
puppeteerOptions: {
executablePath: '/usr/bin/chrome',
},
})
Did this page help you?
Anything that could be done better? :)
Help us improve this page. You can edit this page on GitHub or provide anonymous feedback below.