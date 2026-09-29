Unlighthouse uses your system Chrome installation to keep package size minimal. When Chrome isn't available, it automatically downloads a compatible Chromium binary.

Disabling system Chrome

You can disable the system chrome usage by modifying the chrome.useSystem flag.

This will make Unlighthouse download and use the latest Chrome binary instead.

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { chrome : { useSystem : false } , } )

Customizing the fallback installer

When Chrome can't be found on your system or if the chrome.useSystem: false flag is passed, then a fallback will be attempted.

This fallback will download a chrome binary for your system and use that path.

There are a number of options you can customize on this.

chrome.useDownloadFallback - Disables the fallback installer

- Disables the fallback installer chrome.downloadFallbackVersion - Which Chrome for Testing version to download (default: the version pinned by the installed puppeteer-core )

- Which Chrome for Testing version to download (default: the version pinned by the installed ) chrome.downloadFallbackCacheDir - Where the binary should be saved (default $home/.unlighthouse )

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { chrome : { useDownloadFallback : true , downloadFallbackVersion : '153.0.8010.36' , downloadFallbackCacheDir : '/tmp/unlighthouse' , } , } )

Using your own chrome path

You can provide your own chrome path by setting puppeteerOptions.executablePath .