Chrome Dependency
Unlighthouse aims to keep the installation size small, for this reason it depends natively on your locally installed Chrome.
As a fallback, it will download a Chromium binary for you.
Disabling system chrome
You can disable the system chrome usage by providing
chrome.useSystem: false. This will force the fallback installer to run.
Customizing the fallback installer
When Chrome can't be found on your system or if the
chrome.useSystem: false flag is passed, then a fallback will be attempted.
This fallback will download a chrome binary for your system and use that path.
There are a number of options you can customize on this.
chrome.useDownloadFallback- Disables the fallback installer
chrome.downloadFallbackVersion- Which version of chromium to use (default
1095492)
chrome.downloadFallbackCacheDir- Where the binary should be saved (default
$home/.unlighthouse)
Using your own chrome path
You can provide your own chrome path by setting
puppeteerOptions.executablePath.
export default {
puppeteerOptions: {
executablePath: '/usr/bin/chrome'
}
}