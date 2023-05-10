Site Crawler

Unlighthouse comes with multiple methods for URL discovery in the form of crawling.

Add the specified site from --site or config Manually providing URLs via the --urls flag or urls on the provider. robotsTxt - Reading robots.txt, if it exists. Provides sitemap URLs and disallowed paths. sitemap - Reading sitemap.xml, if it exists crawler - Inspecting internal links Using provided static route definitions

When a robots.txt is found, it will attempt to read the sitemap and disallowed paths.

You may not want to use the robots.txt in all occasions. For example if you want to scan URLs which are disallowed.

export default { scanner: { // disable robots.txt scanning robotsTxt: false } } Copy to clipboard

By default, the sitemap config will be read from your /robots.txt . Otherwise, it will fall back to using /sitemap.xml .

Note: When a sitemap exists with over 50 paths, it will disable the crawler.

You may provide an array of sitemap paths to scan.

export default { scanner: { sitemap: [ '/sitemap.xml' , '/sitemap2.xml' ] } } Copy to clipboard

If you know your site doesn't have a sitemap, it may make sense to disable it.

export default { scanner: { // disable sitemap scanning sitemap: false } } Copy to clipboard

When enabled, the crawler will inspect the HTML payload of a page and extract internal links. These internal links will be queued up and scanned if they haven't already been scanned.

If you have many pages with many internal links, it may be a good idea to disable the crawling.

export default { scanner: { crawler: false } } Copy to clipboard

While not recommended for most use cases, you may provide relative URLs within your configuration file, or use the --urls flag.

This will disable the crawler and sitemap scanning.

Can be provided statically.

export default { urls: [ '/about' , '/other-page' ] , } Copy to clipboard

Or you can return a function or promise.

export default { urls : async () => await getUrls () } Copy to clipboard

Specify explicit relative URLs as a comma-seperated list.