Configuring Google Lighthouse

Unlighthouse uses the lighthouse node module to perform scans.

Any configuration available to lighthouse can be passed through on the lighthouseOptions key to change the behaviour of the reports.

See lighthouse configuration for details.

export default { lighthouseOptions: { throttlingMethod: 'devtools' , } } Copy to clipboard

Unlighthouse aims to minimise and simplify configuration, where possible.

For this reason, a number of configurations aliases are provided for your convenience.

You can always configure lighthouse directly if you are comfortable with the configuration.

By default, Unlighthouse will scan the categories: 'performance', 'accessibility', 'best-practices', 'seo' .

It can be useful to remove certain categories from being scanned to improve scan times. The Unlighthouse UI will adapt to any categories you select.

Only Performance and PWA

export default { lighthouseOptions: { onlyCategories: [ 'performance' , 'pwa' ], } } Copy to clipboard

All Categories including PWA

If you'd like to scan your app with the PWA category use: