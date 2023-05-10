Configuring Google Lighthouse
Unlighthouse uses the lighthouse node module to perform scans.
Lighthouse configuration
Any configuration available to lighthouse can be passed through on the
lighthouseOptions key to change the behaviour
of the reports.
See lighthouse configuration for details.
export default {
lighthouseOptions: {
throttlingMethod: 'devtools',
}
}
Aliases
Unlighthouse aims to minimise and simplify configuration, where possible.
For this reason, a number of configurations aliases are provided for your convenience.
You can always configure lighthouse directly if you are comfortable with the configuration.
Selecting Categories
By default, Unlighthouse will scan the categories:
'performance', 'accessibility', 'best-practices', 'seo'.
It can be useful to remove certain categories from being scanned to improve scan times. The Unlighthouse UI will adapt to any categories you select.
Only Performance and PWA
export default {
lighthouseOptions: {
onlyCategories: ['performance', 'pwa'],
}
}
All Categories including PWA
If you'd like to scan your app with the PWA category use:
export default {
lighthouseOptions: {
onlyCategories: ['performance', 'best-practices', 'accessibility', 'seo', 'pwa'],
}
}