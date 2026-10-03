Migrating to v1

This guide compares the 0.19.1 main branch with the v1 beta. The beta replaces the programmatic runtime and storage model. Review custom integrations before upgrading.

Runtime and packages

Use Node.js 24.13.1 or newer. The previous minimum was Node.js 22.18.0.

Install the beta through the beta npm tag:

npm install --save-dev unlighthouse@beta

The unlighthouse package contains the CLI, CI runner, server, and MCP executable. Audit engines and dashboard assets download on first use, then remain in a shared cache. Keep npm and network access available for those initial downloads. Set UNLIGHTHOUSE_RUNTIME_CACHE to choose the dependency cache directory. Replace direct dependencies on @unlighthouse/cli , @unlighthouse/server , and @unlighthouse/client with unlighthouse . Replace standalone unlighthouse-ci package installations too. The unlighthouse and unlighthouse-ci executable names remain available.

The v1 @unlighthouse/core package exposes adapters and the new core factory. Its exports differ from the previous core package. Use the host factory for ordinary Node.js integrations.

Nuxt, Vite, and Webpack integration packages were already removed from main before this comparison. Their removal is not an additional v1 change.

CLI scripts

Most documented scan flags retain their meaning. Config-only invocations still start a scan when the config supplies a site. Use --history to open the dashboard without starting a scan.

unlighthouse --config-file unlighthouse.config.ts unlighthouse --site https://example.com --device mobile,desktop unlighthouse --history unlighthouse-ci --site https://example.com --reporter csvExpanded

Explicit boolean flags override config values, including --cache=false and --debug=false . Prefer documented kebab flags, such as --extra-headers . Undocumented camelCase aliases, such as --extraHeaders , are not supported by the root CLI.

CI now follows the configured cache setting. The previous CI runner forced cache off. Use --no-cache when you need to reset the output directory.

unlighthouse-ci --site https://example.com --no-cache --reporter json

--reporter false disables the CI export. An explicit reporter flag overrides ci.reporter , including a configured false value. Budget checks still run when reporting is disabled. Budget values remain percentages from 1 to 100.

Config helpers

Replace defineConfig with defineUnlighthouseConfig from unlighthouse/config . The helper provides types and returns the supplied config.

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'https://example.com' , scanner : { samples : 3 } , } )

Existing site , urls , lighthouseOptions , extraHeaders , and auth options remain available. Some accepted scanner and authentication options have narrower effects.

URL discovery limits

The v1 crawler fetches server-rendered HTML with native fetch. --enable-javascript does not enable browser-based link discovery. Use a sitemap or explicit urls for links rendered by JavaScript.

scanner.crawler: false stops following links and audits only seed URLs. Dynamic route sampling and scanner.customSampling do not control the v1 scan pipeline. Use explicit urls to select representative routes, and scanner.maxRoutes to bound the scan. scanner.samples still controls repeated audits for each route.

The v1 pipeline does not apply legacy robots.txt discovery and exclusion rules. Supply sitemap URLs explicitly with scanner.sitemap . Use scanner.exclude for paths you must exclude. Review crawl policy before scanning a production site.

The cookies option applies to fetch helpers, but does not seed the local Lighthouse browser. For cookie headers, use extraHeaders.Cookie . The HTML discovery crawler receives configured headers and cookies for the site's origin. Cross-origin redirects do not receive those credentials.

Route definitions

Replace filesystem discovery options with routeDefinitions . Choose the framework explicitly.

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'https://example.com' , routeDefinitions : { framework : 'nuxt' , pagesDir : 'pages' , extensions : [ 'vue' , 'md' ] , } , } )

Use framework: 'next' for Next.js route definitions. Legacy discovery.pagesDir and discovery.supportedExtensions do not configure the v1 filesystem seed source.

Browser customization

The local auditor uses Lighthouse with Chrome Launcher. It does not use the previous Puppeteer cluster. puppeteerClusterOptions has no replacement. puppeteerOptions does not configure the local auditor, even though the config parser accepts it.

Use CHROME_FLAGS for Chrome process arguments. Use lighthouseOptions for supported Lighthouse audit settings. Use scanner.perfConcurrency to select serial or parallel performance audits. Set CHROME_PATH to select an installed Chrome browser. The chrome options control system-browser selection and automatic download fallback. See Chrome Dependency for supported options.

Standalone adapters and MCP

Replace crawleeCrawler with htmlCrawler from @unlighthouse/core/crawlers . Crawlee-specific adapter hooks have no replacement. The HTML crawler supports cancellation, but does not expose pause or resume methods.

Standalone Core hosts must install dependencies required by their chosen adapters. For the local Lighthouse auditor, install lighthouse and puppeteer-core . The unlighthouse host downloads these dependencies automatically.

Standalone MCP hosts must install @modelcontextprotocol/sdk . The root unlighthouse-mcp executable downloads its SDK automatically. createMcpServer(options) now returns a promise. Await it before connecting a transport:

import type { CreateMcpServerOptions } from '@unlighthouse/mcp' import { createMcpServer } from '@unlighthouse/mcp' export async function createServer ( options : CreateMcpServerOptions ) { return await createMcpServer ( options ) }

Programmatic scans

Replace createUnlighthouse(userConfig, provider) with createUnlighthouseHost({ userConfig, behavior }) . Keep the returned host and pass it to your integration code. The global useUnlighthouse() and useLogger() accessors are removed.

import { createUnlighthouseHost } from 'unlighthouse' const host = await createUnlighthouseHost ( { userConfig : { site : 'https://example.com' , urls : [ '/' , '/about' ] , } , behavior : { ws : null } , } ) host . hooks . hook ( 'scan:complete' , ( { scanId , summary } ) => { console . log ( scanId , summary . completed ) } ) const session = await host . start ( ) const result = await session . done console . log ( result . scanId , result . summary ) await host . generateClient ( { static : true } )

start() returns a session after starting the scan. Await session.done for completion and failures. Use session.stats() and session.state() for progress. Use session.cancel() to cancel a scan. Pause and resume depend on session.capabilities.pausable .

Previous API v1 migration Provider urls Set userConfig.urls . Provider filesystem options Set userConfig.routeDefinitions . Provider custom router No automatic replacement. Use explicit URLs or a custom seed source. generateClient(options, context) Call host.generateClient({ static: true }) . context.worker.reports Read host.handlerCtx.storage.routes and report blobs after initialization. Worker queue and cluster objects Use session progress and controls. Internal queue APIs have no direct replacement. context.logger or useLogger() Supply and retain a logger through the host factory's logger option.

host.core and host.handlerCtx require initialized adapters. Call start() , setServerContext() , or generateClient() before accessing them. Hook registration works before initialization.

Hooks

Remove the legacy hooks property from config files. Populated config hooks raise CONFIG_INVALID instead of silently losing callbacks. Register supported v1 events on host.hooks before starting the scan.

Previous hook v1 migration resolved-config(config) Supply the host factory's onResolvedConfig(config) callback. worker:complete Register scan:complete({ scanId, summary }) . task:lighthouse:complete Register scan:route-complete({ scanId, url, metrics }) . authenticate(page) No page-based replacement. Use headers, basic auth, or storage seeding where possible. puppeteer:before-goto and other page hooks No Puppeteer page replacement.

The event payloads differ from legacy reports and contexts. The scan:route-complete event contains metrics, not the complete Lighthouse result. Read stored report blobs when you need more detail.

Use onResolvedConfig to inspect or adjust config before the host derives paths and initializes adapters:

import { createUnlighthouseHost } from 'unlighthouse' const host = await createUnlighthouseHost ( { userConfig : { site : 'https://example.com' } , onResolvedConfig ( config ) { console . log ( config . site ) } , } )

audit:before supplies audit metadata. It does not expose a browser page for login automation. Keep page-based authentication integrations on 0.19 until you replace their browser flow.

Reports and stored scans

JSON and CSV exports retain ci-result.json and ci-result.csv filenames. Reporter aliases such as json and csv remain available.

V1 adds a device field to JSON rows and a final Device column to CSV exports. Matrix scans can contain multiple rows for one path. Use (path, device) as the row identity. Read CSV columns by header name rather than fixed column count.

csvExpanded uses ci.reporterConfig.columns first, then client.columns . Standard category labels remain Performance , Accessibility , Best Practices , and SEO .

Expanded JSON uses the reconciled report rather than the full Lighthouse result. Numeric audit units can be empty because the reconciled contract omits them. Read the raw Lighthouse blob when exact Lighthouse fields are required.

V1 stores scan records in SQLite and report artifacts in scan/device-specific blobs. Legacy per-route JSON files are not imported automatically. Run a new scan for the v1 dashboard. Use storage APIs or dashboard downloads instead of depending on artifact filenames.

Fetch helpers

fetchUrlRaw() response bodies are text. Parse JSON explicitly when required. Response headers use the web Headers API.

import { fetchUrlRaw } from 'unlighthouse' const result = await fetchUrlRaw ( 'https://example.com/data.json' , { } ) if ( result . valid && result . response ) { const contentType = result . response . headers . get ( 'content-type' ) const data : unknown = JSON . parse ( result . response . data ) console . log ( contentType , data ) }