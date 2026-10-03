API Glossary

Host

The host loads config and connects the Node.js runtime, storage, core, and dashboard. createUnlighthouseHost returns the host.

Core

The core coordinates seed URLs, crawling, audits, and stored reports. Custom runtimes can construct it with explicit adapters.

Session

A session represents one scan. It exposes a scan identifier, completion promise, events, progress, and supported controls.

Route Definition

A route definition maps a framework page file to a URL template. Configure routeDefinitions to provide page files and route names. Dynamic templates require concrete URLs from a sitemap, crawler, or explicit URL list.

Auditor

An auditor produces measurements and reports for one URL and device. The local auditor runs Lighthouse through Chrome. Other supported backends include PageSpeed Insights, CrUX, and DataForSEO.

Seed Source

A seed source supplies initial URLs for a scan. The host combines configured URLs, sitemap URLs, and route definitions.

Storage

Storage holds scan records, route records, and report blobs. A route result belongs to a scan, URL, and device.

Reconciled Report

The reconciled report exposes a stable subset of Lighthouse metrics and audit findings. Read the raw Lighthouse blob when you need fields outside that subset.

Hook