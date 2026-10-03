The local auditor supports basic auth, request headers, and browser storage seeding. It does not expose Puppeteer pages for interactive login.

Basic auth

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'https://example.com' , auth : { username : process . env . SCAN_USERNAME || '' , password : process . env . SCAN_PASSWORD || '' } , } )

Keep credentials in environment variables.

Headers and cookie headers

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'https://example.com' , extraHeaders : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ process . env . SCAN_TOKEN || '' } ` , Cookie : `session= ${ process . env . SCAN_SESSION || '' } ` , } , } )

Headers reach Lighthouse and fetch helpers. The cookies config option does not seed the local Lighthouse browser.

Browser storage

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'https://example.com' , localStorage : { token : process . env . SCAN_TOKEN || '' } , sessionStorage : { session : process . env . SCAN_SESSION || '' } , } )

Unlighthouse seeds these values before auditing the page. Match the storage keys your application reads.

Protected route discovery

The HTML crawler does not receive the authentication headers used by Lighthouse. Authenticated HTML discovery therefore needs a custom crawler or another tested integration. Keep affected integrations on 0.x until their replacement works.

Page-based login