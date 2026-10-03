Skip to main content
Guides

Authentication

View as Markdown

The local auditor supports basic auth, request headers, and browser storage seeding. It does not expose Puppeteer pages for interactive login.

Basic auth

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
  site: 'https://example.com',
  auth: { username: process.env.SCAN_USERNAME || '', password: process.env.SCAN_PASSWORD || '' },
})

Keep credentials in environment variables.

Headers and cookie headers

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
  site: 'https://example.com',
  extraHeaders: {
    Authorization: `Bearer ${process.env.SCAN_TOKEN || ''}`,
    Cookie: `session=${process.env.SCAN_SESSION || ''}`,
  },
})

Headers reach Lighthouse and fetch helpers. The cookies config option does not seed the local Lighthouse browser.

Browser storage

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
  site: 'https://example.com',
  localStorage: { token: process.env.SCAN_TOKEN || '' },
  sessionStorage: { session: process.env.SCAN_SESSION || '' },
})

Unlighthouse seeds these values before auditing the page. Match the storage keys your application reads.

Protected route discovery

The HTML crawler does not receive the authentication headers used by Lighthouse. Authenticated HTML discovery therefore needs a custom crawler or another tested integration. Keep affected integrations on 0.x until their replacement works.

Page-based login

Legacy authenticate(page) and puppeteer:before-goto hooks have no v1 page replacement. audit:before provides metadata and does not expose a browser page. Read Migrating to v1 before replacing a login flow.

Edit this page
Markdown For LLMs
Did this page help you?
Anything that could be done better? :)
Help us improve this page. You can edit this page on GitHub or provide anonymous feedback below.

Related

DebuggingChrome OptionsConfiguration

Debugging

Debugging Lighthouse Scans for the Unlighthouse v1 beta.

Chrome Dependency

Chrome Dependency for the Unlighthouse v1 beta.