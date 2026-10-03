Route definitions map framework page files to URL templates and route names.

Nuxt pages

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'https://example.com' , routeDefinitions : { framework : 'nuxt' , pagesDir : 'pages' , extensions : [ 'vue' , 'md' ] , } , } )

pagesDir resolves relative to your project root. Static page files can supply concrete seed URLs. Dynamic page files supply templates for matching discovered URLs.

Next.js pages

Use framework: 'next' and set pagesDir to your route directory. Supply concrete dynamic URLs through a sitemap, crawler, or urls .

Select representative routes

Legacy scanner.customSampling does not select routes in the v1 pipeline. Use explicit urls for a representative selection. Use scanner.maxRoutes to bound a broader scan.