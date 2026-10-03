Guides
Route Definitions
Route definitions map framework page files to URL templates and route names.
Nuxt pages
import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
site: 'https://example.com',
routeDefinitions: {
framework: 'nuxt',
pagesDir: 'pages',
extensions: ['vue', 'md'],
},
})
pagesDir resolves relative to your project root.
Static page files can supply concrete seed URLs.
Dynamic page files supply templates for matching discovered URLs.
Next.js pages
Use
framework: 'next' and set
pagesDir to your route directory.
Supply concrete dynamic URLs through a sitemap, crawler, or
urls.
Select representative routes
Legacy
scanner.customSampling does not select routes in the v1 pipeline.
Use explicit
urls for a representative selection.
Use
scanner.maxRoutes to bound a broader scan.
Replace
discovery.pagesDir and
discovery.supportedExtensions with
routeDefinitions.
See Migrating to v1.
Did this page help you?
Anything that could be done better? :)
Help us improve this page. You can edit this page on GitHub or provide anonymous feedback below.