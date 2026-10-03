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Route Definitions

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Route definitions map framework page files to URL templates and route names.

Nuxt pages

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
  site: 'https://example.com',
  routeDefinitions: {
    framework: 'nuxt',
    pagesDir: 'pages',
    extensions: ['vue', 'md'],
  },
})

pagesDir resolves relative to your project root. Static page files can supply concrete seed URLs. Dynamic page files supply templates for matching discovered URLs.

Next.js pages

Use framework: 'next' and set pagesDir to your route directory. Supply concrete dynamic URLs through a sitemap, crawler, or urls.

Select representative routes

Legacy scanner.customSampling does not select routes in the v1 pipeline. Use explicit urls for a representative selection. Use scanner.maxRoutes to bound a broader scan.

Replace discovery.pagesDir and discovery.supportedExtensions with routeDefinitions. See Migrating to v1.

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