Generating Static Reports

The CI executable can export a dashboard after a successful scan.

pnpm add -D unlighthouse@beta pnpm exec unlighthouse-ci --site https://example.com --build-static --reporter json

Publish the generated client directory as static files. Keep the complete directory so report assets remain available.

Programmatic export

import { createUnlighthouseHost } from 'unlighthouse' const host = await createUnlighthouseHost ( { userConfig : { site : 'https://example.com' } , behavior : { ws : null } , } ) const session = await host . start ( ) await session . done await host . generateClient ( { static : true } )

CI result files