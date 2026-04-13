LCP Optimization Best Practices 2026: The Complete Guide
A practical 2026 LCP playbook using Lighthouse 13 Insights, Priority Hints, early resource discovery, modern images, and field data.
Harlan Wilton12 min read Published Updated
LCPLargest Contentful Paint CWV25% weight
Good ≤2.5sPoor >4.0s
:: ::
Unused JavaScript
How to reduce unused JavaScript through code splitting, tree shaking, and dynamic imports to improve your Largest Contentful Paint.
Render-Blocking Resources
How to eliminate render-blocking CSS and JavaScript in the Lighthouse audit. Async/defer scripts, critical CSS extraction, font loading, and Next.js optimizeCss config.
On this page
- Priority Hints are baseline
- Speculation Rules prerendering
- Lighthouse 13 Insights panel
- 103 Early Hints
- View Transitions are a separate concern
- Modern image formats
- Font loading with size-adjust
- Main thread work can delay paint
- Treat HTTP/3 as a transport improvement
- Edge rendering and streaming SSR
- Nuxt 4: render the LCP element in HTML
- Verify with field data
- Scan every page
- 2026 LCP Optimization Strategy