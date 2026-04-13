Skip to main content

LCP Optimization Best Practices 2026: The Complete Guide

A practical 2026 LCP playbook using Lighthouse 13 Insights, Priority Hints, early resource discovery, modern images, and field data.
Harlan WiltonHarlan Wilton12 min read Published Updated
LCPLargest Contentful Paint CWV
25% weight
Good ≤2.5sPoor >4.0s

:: ::

Related

LCP OverviewCore Web VitalsLCP DefinitionLCP Finder ToolBulk PageSpeed Test

Unused JavaScript

How to reduce unused JavaScript through code splitting, tree shaking, and dynamic imports to improve your Largest Contentful Paint.

Render-Blocking Resources

How to eliminate render-blocking CSS and JavaScript in the Lighthouse audit. Async/defer scripts, critical CSS extraction, font loading, and Next.js optimizeCss config.