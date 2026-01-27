Playwright Lighthouse in GitHub Actions

Automate Lighthouse audits with Playwright in GitHub Actions. Run performance tests on every PR with thresholds and artifact reports.
Harlan WiltonHarlan Wilton Published

Run Lighthouse audits automatically on every pull request. This guide covers GitHub Actions setup with Playwright-based Lighthouse integration.

Alternative: For dedicated CI tooling, consider Lighthouse CI which is purpose-built for CI pipelines with historical tracking and GitHub status checks.

Basic Workflow (Script)

Create .github/workflows/lighthouse.yml:

name: Lighthouse Audit
on:
  pull_request:
    branches: [main]
  push:
    branches: [main]

jobs:
  lighthouse:
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    steps:
      - uses: actions/checkout@v4

      - uses: actions/setup-node@v4
        with:
          node-version: 22

      - name: Install dependencies
        run: npm ci

      - name: Install Playwright browsers
        run: npx playwright install chromium --with-deps

      - name: Run Lighthouse audit
        run: node scripts/lighthouse-audit.js

      - name: Upload report
        uses: actions/upload-artifact@v4
        if: always()
        with:
          name: lighthouse-report
          path: lighthouse-report.html
          retention-days: 14

Create scripts/lighthouse-audit.js:

import { writeFileSync } from 'node:fs'
import lighthouse from 'lighthouse'
import { chromium } from 'playwright'

const PORT = 9222
const URL = process.env.AUDIT_URL || 'https://example.com'
const THRESHOLDS = {
  'performance': 80,
  'accessibility': 90,
  'best-practices': 80,
  'seo': 80,
}

async function audit() {
  const browser = await chromium.launch({
    args: [`--remote-debugging-port=${PORT}`],
  })

  const page = await browser.newPage()
  await page.goto(URL, { waitUntil: 'networkidle' })

  const result = await lighthouse(URL, {
    port: PORT,
    output: 'html',
    logLevel: 'error',
  })

  writeFileSync('lighthouse-report.html', result.report)

  const { categories } = result.lhr
  const scores = {
    performance: Math.round(categories.performance.score * 100),
    accessibility: Math.round(categories.accessibility.score * 100),
    bestPractices: Math.round(categories['best-practices'].score * 100),
    seo: Math.round(categories.seo.score * 100),
  }
  
  // Save scores for PR comment
  writeFileSync('lighthouse-results.json', JSON.stringify(scores, null, 2))

  let failed = false
  for (const [key, threshold] of Object.entries(THRESHOLDS)) {
    const score = scores[key === 'best-practices' ? 'bestPractices' : key]
    const status = score >= threshold ? '' : ''
    console.log(`${status} ${key}: ${score} (threshold: ${threshold})`)
    if (score < threshold) failed = true
  }

  await browser.close()

  if (failed) {
    console.error('\nLighthouse audit failed to meet thresholds')
    process.exit(1)
  }
}

audit()

Testing Preview Deployments

For Vercel, Netlify, or Cloudflare Pages preview URLs (using the script approach):

# ... (same as above)
      - name: Run Lighthouse
        run: node scripts/lighthouse-audit.js
        env:
          AUDIT_URL: ${{ github.event.deployment_status.target_url }}

Testing Preview Deployments (Playwright Test)

If you are using the playwright.config.ts setup, override the baseURL:

      - name: Run Playwright Lighthouse
        run: npx playwright test
        env:
          PLAYWRIGHT_TEST_BASE_URL: ${{ github.event.deployment_status.target_url }}

Testing Multiple URLs

Testing Multiple URLs

Audit several pages in one workflow:

// scripts/lighthouse-audit.js
const URLS = [
  'https://example.com/',
  'https://example.com/pricing',
  'https://example.com/docs',
]

async function auditAll() {
  const browser = await chromium.launch({
    args: [`--remote-debugging-port=${PORT}`],
  })

  const results = []

  for (const url of URLS) {
    const page = await browser.newPage()
    await page.goto(url, { waitUntil: 'networkidle' })

    const result = await lighthouse(url, {
      port: PORT,
      logLevel: 'error',
    })

    results.push({
      url,
      performance: Math.round(result.lhr.categories.performance.score * 100),
      accessibility: Math.round(result.lhr.categories.accessibility.score * 100),
    })

    await page.close()
  }

  await browser.close()

  console.table(results)

  // Fail if any page is below threshold
  const failed = results.some(r => r.performance < 80)
  if (failed)
    process.exit(1)
}

With Authentication

For protected pages, use saved auth state:

- name: Run Lighthouse on authenticated pages
  run: node scripts/lighthouse-auth-audit.js
  env:
    TEST_USER_EMAIL: ${{ secrets.TEST_USER_EMAIL }}
    TEST_USER_PASSWORD: ${{ secrets.TEST_USER_PASSWORD }}

See Authentication Guide for the full script.

Reducing Variance

Lighthouse scores vary between runs. Run multiple times and use median:

async function auditWithMedian(url, runs = 3) {
  const scores = []

  for (let i = 0; i < runs; i++) {
    const result = await lighthouse(url, { port: PORT, logLevel: 'error' })
    scores.push(result.lhr.categories.performance.score * 100)
  }

  scores.sort((a, b) => a - b)
  return scores[Math.floor(scores.length / 2)] // Median
}
Running 3 audits and taking the median reduces variance by ~37%. For critical thresholds, use 5 runs.

PR Comments with Results

Post Lighthouse scores as a PR comment:

- name: Comment PR
  if: github.event_name == 'pull_request'
  uses: actions/github-script@v7
  with:
    script: |
      const fs = require('fs')
      const results = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('lighthouse-results.json'))

      const body = `## Lighthouse Results

      | Metric | Score |
      |--------|-------|
      | Performance | ${results.performance} |
      | Accessibility | ${results.accessibility} |
      | Best Practices | ${results.bestPractices} |
      | SEO | ${results.seo} |`

      github.rest.issues.createComment({
        issue_number: context.issue.number,
        owner: context.repo.owner,
        repo: context.repo.repo,
        body
      })

Caching Playwright Browsers

Speed up workflows by caching Chromium:

- name: Cache Playwright browsers
  uses: actions/cache@v4
  with:
    path: ~/.cache/ms-playwright
    key: playwright-${{ runner.os }}-${{ hashFiles('**/package-lock.json') }}

- name: Install Playwright (use cache)
  run: npx playwright install chromium --with-deps

Full Production Workflow

Use Playwright's webServer configuration to handle starting/stopping your app automatically.

1. Configure playwright.config.ts:

import { defineConfig } from '@playwright/test'

export default defineConfig({
  webServer: {
    command: 'npm run preview',
    port: 4173,
    timeout: 120 * 1000,
    reuseExistingServer: !process.env.CI,
  },
})

2. Update GitHub Actions Workflow:

name: Lighthouse CI
on:
  pull_request:
    branches: [main]
  push:
    branches: [main]

jobs:
  lighthouse:
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    steps:
      - uses: actions/checkout@v4
      - uses: actions/setup-node@v4
        with:
          node-version: 22
          cache: npm

      - run: npm ci
      - run: npx playwright install chromium --with-deps
      - run: npm run build

      # Playwright starts the server automatically!
      - name: Run Lighthouse
        run: npx playwright test

Scaling with Sharding

Lighthouse audits are slow. For large sites, run tests in parallel across multiple machines using Playwright Sharding.

jobs:
  lighthouse:
    strategy:
      fail-fast: false
      matrix:
        shardIndex: [1, 2, 3, 4]
        shardTotal: [4]
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    steps:
      # ... setup steps ...
      
      - name: Run Lighthouse (Shard ${{ matrix.shardIndex }}/${{ matrix.shardTotal }})
        run: npx playwright test --shard=${{ matrix.shardIndex }}/${{ matrix.shardTotal }}
        
      - name: Upload Blob Report
        if: always()
        uses: actions/upload-artifact@v4
        with:
          name: blob-report-${{ matrix.shardIndex }}
          path: blob-report
          retention-days: 1

You can then merge these reports in a separate job using npx playwright merge-reports.

When to Use Lighthouse CI Instead

For advanced CI features, Lighthouse CI provides:

  • Historical tracking across builds
  • GitHub status checks (not just comments)
  • Baseline comparisons
  • Built-in assertion presets

The Playwright approach works well for simpler setups or when you need custom control over the browser context (like authentication).

Related

Authentication

Run Lighthouse audits on pages behind login. Learn how to preserve authentication state when Lighthouse opens a new browser context.

Troubleshooting

Fix common issues when running Lighthouse with Playwright: port conflicts, authentication problems, flaky scores, and Chrome version mismatches.