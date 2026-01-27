Playwright Lighthouse in GitHub Actions

Run Lighthouse audits automatically on every pull request. This guide covers GitHub Actions setup with Playwright-based Lighthouse integration.

For dedicated CI tooling, consider Lighthouse CI which is purpose-built for CI pipelines with historical tracking and GitHub status checks.

Create .github/workflows/lighthouse.yml :

name : Lighthouse Audit on : pull_request : branches : [ main ] push : branches : [ main ] jobs : lighthouse : runs-on : ubuntu-latest steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 22 - name : Install dependencies run : npm ci - name : Install Playwright browsers run : npx playwright install chromium --with-deps - name : Run Lighthouse audit run : node scripts/lighthouse-audit.js - name : Upload report uses : actions/upload-artifact@v4 if : always() with : name : lighthouse-report path : lighthouse-report.html retention-days : 14

Create scripts/lighthouse-audit.js :

import { writeFileSync } from ' node:fs ' import lighthouse from ' lighthouse ' import { chromium } from ' playwright ' const PORT = 9222 const URL = process . env . AUDIT_URL || ' https://example.com ' const THRESHOLDS = { ' performance ' : 80 , ' accessibility ' : 90 , ' best-practices ' : 80 , ' seo ' : 80 , } async function audit () { const browser = await chromium . launch ( { args : [ ` --remote-debugging-port= ${ PORT }` ] , } ) const page = await browser . newPage () await page . goto ( URL , { waitUntil : ' networkidle ' } ) const result = await lighthouse ( URL , { port : PORT , output : ' html ' , logLevel : ' error ' , } ) writeFileSync ( ' lighthouse-report.html ' , result . report ) const { categories } = result . lhr const scores = { performance : Math . round ( categories . performance . score * 100 ) , accessibility : Math . round ( categories . accessibility . score * 100 ) , bestPractices : Math . round ( categories [ ' best-practices ' ] . score * 100 ) , seo : Math . round ( categories . seo . score * 100 ) , } // Save scores for PR comment writeFileSync ( ' lighthouse-results.json ' , JSON . stringify ( scores , null , 2 )) let failed = false for ( const [ key , threshold ] of Object . entries ( THRESHOLDS )) { const score = scores [ key === ' best-practices ' ? ' bestPractices ' : key ] const status = score >= threshold ? ' ✅ ' : ' ❌ ' console . log ( `${ status } ${ key } : ${ score } (threshold: ${ threshold } ) ` ) if ( score < threshold ) failed = true } await browser . close () if ( failed ) { console . error ( '

Lighthouse audit failed to meet thresholds ' ) process . exit ( 1 ) } } audit ()

For Vercel, Netlify, or Cloudflare Pages preview URLs (using the script approach):

# ... (same as above) - name : Run Lighthouse run : node scripts/lighthouse-audit.js env : AUDIT_URL : ${{ github.event.deployment_status.target_url }}

If you are using the playwright.config.ts setup, override the baseURL :

- name : Run Playwright Lighthouse run : npx playwright test env : PLAYWRIGHT_TEST_BASE_URL : ${{ github.event.deployment_status.target_url }}

Audit several pages in one workflow:

// scripts/lighthouse-audit.js const URLS = [ ' https://example.com/ ' , ' https://example.com/pricing ' , ' https://example.com/docs ' , ] async function auditAll () { const browser = await chromium . launch ( { args : [ ` --remote-debugging-port= ${ PORT }` ] , } ) const results = [] for ( const url of URLS ) { const page = await browser . newPage () await page . goto ( url , { waitUntil : ' networkidle ' } ) const result = await lighthouse ( url , { port : PORT , logLevel : ' error ' , } ) results . push ( { url , performance : Math . round ( result . lhr . categories . performance . score * 100 ) , accessibility : Math . round ( result . lhr . categories . accessibility . score * 100 ) , } ) await page . close () } await browser . close () console . table ( results ) // Fail if any page is below threshold const failed = results . some ( r => r . performance < 80 ) if ( failed ) process . exit ( 1 ) }

For protected pages, use saved auth state:

- name : Run Lighthouse on authenticated pages run : node scripts/lighthouse-auth-audit.js env : TEST_USER_EMAIL : ${{ secrets.TEST_USER_EMAIL }} TEST_USER_PASSWORD : ${{ secrets.TEST_USER_PASSWORD }}

See Authentication Guide for the full script.

Lighthouse scores vary between runs. Run multiple times and use median:

async function auditWithMedian ( url , runs = 3 ) { const scores = [] for ( let i = 0 ; i < runs ; i ++ ) { const result = await lighthouse ( url , { port : PORT , logLevel : ' error ' } ) scores . push ( result . lhr . categories . performance . score * 100 ) } scores . sort ( ( a , b ) => a - b ) return scores [ Math . floor ( scores . length / 2 )] // Median }

Running 3 audits and taking the median reduces variance by ~37%. For critical thresholds, use 5 runs.

Post Lighthouse scores as a PR comment:

- name : Comment PR if : github.event_name == 'pull_request' uses : actions/github-script@v7 with : script : | const fs = require('fs') const results = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('lighthouse-results.json')) const body = `## Lighthouse Results | Metric | Score | |--------|-------| | Performance | ${results.performance} | | Accessibility | ${results.accessibility} | | Best Practices | ${results.bestPractices} | | SEO | ${results.seo} |` github.rest.issues.createComment({ issue_number: context.issue.number, owner: context.repo.owner, repo: context.repo.repo, body })

Speed up workflows by caching Chromium:

- name : Cache Playwright browsers uses : actions/cache@v4 with : path : ~/.cache/ms-playwright key : playwright-${{ runner.os }}-${{ hashFiles('**/package-lock.json') }} - name : Install Playwright (use cache) run : npx playwright install chromium --with-deps

Use Playwright's webServer configuration to handle starting/stopping your app automatically.

1. Configure playwright.config.ts :

import { defineConfig } from ' @playwright/test ' export default defineConfig ( { webServer : { command : ' npm run preview ' , port : 4173 , timeout : 120 * 1000 , reuseExistingServer : ! process . env . CI , }, } )

2. Update GitHub Actions Workflow:

name : Lighthouse CI on : pull_request : branches : [ main ] push : branches : [ main ] jobs : lighthouse : runs-on : ubuntu-latest steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 22 cache : npm - run : npm ci - run : npx playwright install chromium --with-deps - run : npm run build # Playwright starts the server automatically! - name : Run Lighthouse run : npx playwright test

Lighthouse audits are slow. For large sites, run tests in parallel across multiple machines using Playwright Sharding .

jobs : lighthouse : strategy : fail-fast : false matrix : shardIndex : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] shardTotal : [ 4 ] runs-on : ubuntu-latest steps : # ... setup steps ... - name : Run Lighthouse (Shard ${{ matrix.shardIndex }}/${{ matrix.shardTotal }}) run : npx playwright test --shard=${{ matrix.shardIndex }}/${{ matrix.shardTotal }} - name : Upload Blob Report if : always() uses : actions/upload-artifact@v4 with : name : blob-report-${{ matrix.shardIndex }} path : blob-report retention-days : 1

You can then merge these reports in a separate job using npx playwright merge-reports .

For advanced CI features, Lighthouse CI provides:

Historical tracking across builds

GitHub status checks (not just comments)

Baseline comparisons

Built-in assertion presets

The Playwright approach works well for simpler setups or when you need custom control over the browser context (like authentication).