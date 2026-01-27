Lighthouse on Authenticated Pages with Playwright

Running Lighthouse on pages that require authentication is tricky. Lighthouse opens a fresh page context, which means your login state doesn't automatically carry over.

When you navigate to a protected page with Playwright and then run Lighthouse:

// This won't work as expected await page . goto ( ' https://app.example.com/login ' ) await page . fill ( ' #email ' , ' user@example.com ' ) await page . fill ( ' #password ' , ' password ' ) await page . click ( ' button[type="submit"] ' ) await page . waitForURL ( ' **/dashboard ' ) // Lighthouse opens a NEW page — login state is lost const result = await lighthouse ( ' https://app.example.com/dashboard ' , { port : PORT } ) // ❌ Redirects to login page

Lighthouse creates its own page to run audits, discarding Playwright's authenticated session.

Playwright can save and restore session state (cookies, localStorage, sessionStorage). Save it after login, then configure Lighthouse to use the same browser context.

import { writeFileSync } from ' node:fs ' import { chromium } from ' playwright ' const PORT = 9222 async function saveAuthState () { const browser = await chromium . launch ( { args : [ ` --remote-debugging-port= ${ PORT }` ] , } ) const context = await browser . newContext () const page = await context . newPage () // Perform login await page . goto ( ' https://app.example.com/login ' ) await page . fill ( ' #email ' , ' user@example.com ' ) await page . fill ( ' #password ' , ' password ' ) await page . click ( ' button[type="submit"] ' ) await page . waitForURL ( ' **/dashboard ' ) // Save storage state const storageState = await context . storageState () writeFileSync ( ' auth.json ' , JSON . stringify ( storageState )) await browser . close () }

import { readFileSync } from ' node:fs ' import lighthouse from ' lighthouse ' import { chromium } from ' playwright ' const PORT = 9222 async function auditAuthenticatedPage ( url ) { const browser = await chromium . launch ( { args : [ ` --remote-debugging-port= ${ PORT }` ] , } ) // Load saved authentication state const storageState = JSON . parse ( readFileSync ( ' auth.json ' , ' utf-8 ' )) const context = await browser . newContext ( { storageState } ) const page = await context . newPage () // Navigate to authenticated page await page . goto ( url , { waitUntil : ' networkidle ' } ) // Run Lighthouse with storage reset disabled const result = await lighthouse ( url , { port : PORT , disableStorageReset : true , // Critical: preserves cookies/storage logLevel : ' error ' , } ) await browser . close () return result . lhr } auditAuthenticatedPage ( ' https://app.example.com/dashboard ' )

Critical: Always set disableStorageReset: true . Without this, Lighthouse clears cookies and storage before the audit, logging you out.

Full script that handles login and audit in one flow:

import { existsSync , readFileSync , writeFileSync } from ' node:fs ' import lighthouse from ' lighthouse ' import { chromium } from ' playwright ' const PORT = 9222 const AUTH_FILE = ' auth.json ' async function login ( context ) { const page = await context . newPage () await page . goto ( ' https://app.example.com/login ' ) await page . fill ( ' #email ' , process . env . TEST_USER_EMAIL ) await page . fill ( ' #password ' , process . env . TEST_USER_PASSWORD ) await page . click ( ' button[type="submit"] ' ) await page . waitForURL ( ' **/dashboard ' ) await page . close () } async function auditWithAuth ( url ) { const browser = await chromium . launch ( { args : [ ` --remote-debugging-port= ${ PORT }` ] , } ) let context // Reuse saved auth if available if ( existsSync ( AUTH_FILE )) { const storageState = JSON . parse ( readFileSync ( AUTH_FILE , ' utf-8 ' )) context = await browser . newContext ( { storageState } ) } else { context = await browser . newContext () await login ( context ) // Save for future runs const state = await context . storageState () writeFileSync ( AUTH_FILE , JSON . stringify ( state )) } const page = await context . newPage () await page . goto ( url , { waitUntil : ' networkidle ' } ) const result = await lighthouse ( url , { port : PORT , disableStorageReset : true , output : ' html ' , } ) writeFileSync ( ' lighthouse-report.html ' , result . report ) await browser . close () return result . lhr } auditWithAuth ( ' https://app.example.com/dashboard ' )

Modern Playwright (v1.31+) allows defining setup projects . This separates login logic from your tests.

1. Configure playwright.config.ts :

import { defineConfig } from ' @playwright/test ' export default defineConfig ( { projects : [ { name : ' setup ' , testMatch : / . * \. setup \. ts / }, { name : ' lighthouse ' , use : { // Automatically load auth state storageState : ' playwright/.auth/user.json ' , }, dependencies : [ ' setup ' ] , // Run setup first }, ] , } )

2. Create setup file auth.setup.ts :

import { test as setup } from ' @playwright/test ' setup ( ' authenticate ' , async ({ page }) => { await page . goto ( ' https://app.example.com/login ' ) // ... perform login ... await page . context () . storageState ( { path : ' playwright/.auth/user.json ' } ) } )

3. Run audit (no login logic needed):

test ( ' dashboard performance ' , async ({ page }) => { // Page is already authenticated! await page . goto ( ' https://app.example.com/dashboard ' ) // Connect Lighthouse to this authenticated session // (Ensure you use the port and disableStorageReset pattern) } )

For token-based auth where storageState doesn't work (e.g., custom auth headers), inject cookies directly:

import lighthouse from ' lighthouse ' import { chromium } from ' playwright ' const PORT = 9222 async function auditWithCookies ( url , cookies ) { const browser = await chromium . launch ( { args : [ ` --remote-debugging-port= ${ PORT }` ] , } ) const context = await browser . newContext () // Add cookies to context await context . addCookies ( cookies ) const page = await context . newPage () await page . goto ( url , { waitUntil : ' networkidle ' } ) const result = await lighthouse ( url , { port : PORT , disableStorageReset : true , } ) await browser . close () return result . lhr } // Usage auditWithCookies ( ' https://app.example.com/dashboard ' , [ { name : ' session_token ' , value : ' your-token-here ' , domain : ' app.example.com ' , path : ' / ' , }, ])

Long test runs can cause session tokens to expire. Add a check:

async function ensureAuthenticated ( page , context ) { await page . goto ( ' https://app.example.com/dashboard ' ) // Check if redirected to login if ( page . url () . includes ( ' /login ' )) { await login ( context ) const state = await context . storageState () writeFileSync ( AUTH_FILE , JSON . stringify ( state )) await page . goto ( ' https://app.example.com/dashboard ' ) } }

Issue Solution Session lost after audit Add disableStorageReset: true CSRF token invalid Re-login before each audit Cookies not applying Check domain matches exactly Auth works in Playwright but not Lighthouse Lighthouse uses a new page — ensure cookies are on the context, not just the page