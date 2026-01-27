Lighthouse on Authenticated Pages with Playwright

Run Lighthouse audits on pages behind login. Learn how to preserve authentication state when Lighthouse opens a new browser context.
Harlan WiltonHarlan Wilton Published

Running Lighthouse on pages that require authentication is tricky. Lighthouse opens a fresh page context, which means your login state doesn't automatically carry over.

The Problem

When you navigate to a protected page with Playwright and then run Lighthouse:

// This won't work as expected
await page.goto('https://app.example.com/login')
await page.fill('#email', 'user@example.com')
await page.fill('#password', 'password')
await page.click('button[type="submit"]')
await page.waitForURL('**/dashboard')

// Lighthouse opens a NEW page — login state is lost
const result = await lighthouse('https://app.example.com/dashboard', { port: PORT })
// ❌ Redirects to login page

Lighthouse creates its own page to run audits, discarding Playwright's authenticated session.

Solution: Storage State

Playwright can save and restore session state (cookies, localStorage, sessionStorage). Save it after login, then configure Lighthouse to use the same browser context.

Step 1: Save Authentication State

import { writeFileSync } from 'node:fs'
import { chromium } from 'playwright'

const PORT = 9222

async function saveAuthState() {
  const browser = await chromium.launch({
    args: [`--remote-debugging-port=${PORT}`],
  })

  const context = await browser.newContext()
  const page = await context.newPage()

  // Perform login
  await page.goto('https://app.example.com/login')
  await page.fill('#email', 'user@example.com')
  await page.fill('#password', 'password')
  await page.click('button[type="submit"]')
  await page.waitForURL('**/dashboard')

  // Save storage state
  const storageState = await context.storageState()
  writeFileSync('auth.json', JSON.stringify(storageState))

  await browser.close()
}

Step 2: Run Lighthouse with Saved State

import { readFileSync } from 'node:fs'
import lighthouse from 'lighthouse'
import { chromium } from 'playwright'

const PORT = 9222

async function auditAuthenticatedPage(url) {
  const browser = await chromium.launch({
    args: [`--remote-debugging-port=${PORT}`],
  })

  // Load saved authentication state
  const storageState = JSON.parse(readFileSync('auth.json', 'utf-8'))
  const context = await browser.newContext({ storageState })
  const page = await context.newPage()

  // Navigate to authenticated page
  await page.goto(url, { waitUntil: 'networkidle' })

  // Run Lighthouse with storage reset disabled
  const result = await lighthouse(url, {
    port: PORT,
    disableStorageReset: true, // Critical: preserves cookies/storage
    logLevel: 'error',
  })

  await browser.close()
  return result.lhr
}

auditAuthenticatedPage('https://app.example.com/dashboard')
Critical: Always set disableStorageReset: true. Without this, Lighthouse clears cookies and storage before the audit, logging you out.

Complete Working Example

Full script that handles login and audit in one flow:

import { existsSync, readFileSync, writeFileSync } from 'node:fs'
import lighthouse from 'lighthouse'
import { chromium } from 'playwright'

const PORT = 9222
const AUTH_FILE = 'auth.json'

async function login(context) {
  const page = await context.newPage()
  await page.goto('https://app.example.com/login')
  await page.fill('#email', process.env.TEST_USER_EMAIL)
  await page.fill('#password', process.env.TEST_USER_PASSWORD)
  await page.click('button[type="submit"]')
  await page.waitForURL('**/dashboard')
  await page.close()
}

async function auditWithAuth(url) {
  const browser = await chromium.launch({
    args: [`--remote-debugging-port=${PORT}`],
  })

  let context

  // Reuse saved auth if available
  if (existsSync(AUTH_FILE)) {
    const storageState = JSON.parse(readFileSync(AUTH_FILE, 'utf-8'))
    context = await browser.newContext({ storageState })
  }
  else {
    context = await browser.newContext()
    await login(context)
    // Save for future runs
    const state = await context.storageState()
    writeFileSync(AUTH_FILE, JSON.stringify(state))
  }

  const page = await context.newPage()
  await page.goto(url, { waitUntil: 'networkidle' })

  const result = await lighthouse(url, {
    port: PORT,
    disableStorageReset: true,
    output: 'html',
  })

  writeFileSync('lighthouse-report.html', result.report)
  await browser.close()

  return result.lhr
}

auditWithAuth('https://app.example.com/dashboard')

Streamlining with Playwright Project Dependencies

Modern Playwright (v1.31+) allows defining setup projects. This separates login logic from your tests.

1. Configure playwright.config.ts:

import { defineConfig } from '@playwright/test'

export default defineConfig({
  projects: [
    { name: 'setup', testMatch: /.*\.setup\.ts/ },
    {
      name: 'lighthouse',
      use: {
        // Automatically load auth state
        storageState: 'playwright/.auth/user.json',
      },
      dependencies: ['setup'], // Run setup first
    },
  ],
})

2. Create setup file auth.setup.ts:

import { test as setup } from '@playwright/test'

setup('authenticate', async ({ page }) => {
  await page.goto('https://app.example.com/login')
  // ... perform login ...
  await page.context().storageState({ path: 'playwright/.auth/user.json' })
})

3. Run audit (no login logic needed):

test('dashboard performance', async ({ page }) => {
  // Page is already authenticated!
  await page.goto('https://app.example.com/dashboard')
  
  // Connect Lighthouse to this authenticated session
  // (Ensure you use the port and disableStorageReset pattern)
})

Alternative: Cookie Injection via CDP

For token-based auth where storageState doesn't work (e.g., custom auth headers), inject cookies directly:

import lighthouse from 'lighthouse'
import { chromium } from 'playwright'

const PORT = 9222

async function auditWithCookies(url, cookies) {
  const browser = await chromium.launch({
    args: [`--remote-debugging-port=${PORT}`],
  })

  const context = await browser.newContext()

  // Add cookies to context
  await context.addCookies(cookies)

  const page = await context.newPage()
  await page.goto(url, { waitUntil: 'networkidle' })

  const result = await lighthouse(url, {
    port: PORT,
    disableStorageReset: true,
  })

  await browser.close()
  return result.lhr
}

// Usage
auditWithCookies('https://app.example.com/dashboard', [
  {
    name: 'session_token',
    value: 'your-token-here',
    domain: 'app.example.com',
    path: '/',
  },
])

Handling Session Expiry

Long test runs can cause session tokens to expire. Add a check:

async function ensureAuthenticated(page, context) {
  await page.goto('https://app.example.com/dashboard')

  // Check if redirected to login
  if (page.url().includes('/login')) {
    await login(context)
    const state = await context.storageState()
    writeFileSync(AUTH_FILE, JSON.stringify(state))
    await page.goto('https://app.example.com/dashboard')
  }
}

Common Pitfalls

IssueSolution
Session lost after auditAdd disableStorageReset: true
CSRF token invalidRe-login before each audit
Cookies not applyingCheck domain matches exactly
Auth works in Playwright but not LighthouseLighthouse uses a new page — ensure cookies are on the context, not just the page

Related

Playwright

Run Google Lighthouse audits with Playwright for automated performance, accessibility, and SEO testing. Complete setup guide with code examples.

CI/CD

Automate Lighthouse audits with Playwright in GitHub Actions. Run performance tests on every PR with thresholds and artifact reports.