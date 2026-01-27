Troubleshooting Playwright Lighthouse Integration

Common issues and solutions when integrating Lighthouse with Playwright.

Error: Error: listen EADDRINUSE: address already in use :::9222

The debugging port is already occupied, usually from a previous run that didn't close properly.

Solution: Kill existing Chrome processes or use a different port:

# Kill process on port 9222 lsof -ti:9222 | xargs kill -9 # Or use a different port const PORT = 9223

For CI environments, ensure proper cleanup:

async function audit () { let browser try { browser = await chromium . launch ( { args : [ ` --remote-debugging-port= ${ PORT }` ] , } ) // ... audit logic } finally { if ( browser ) await browser . close () } }

Symptom: Lighthouse audits a login page instead of the authenticated page.

Cause: Lighthouse opens a new page context, losing cookies/session.

Solution: Use disableStorageReset: true :

const result = await lighthouse (url , { port : PORT , disableStorageReset : true , // Prevents Lighthouse from clearing storage } )

See Authentication Guide for complete examples.

Symptom: Performance scores vary significantly between runs (±10-20 points).

Causes:

Network variability

CPU load on the machine

Shared CI runners

Third-party script timing

Solutions:

Run multiple audits and use median:

const runs = 3 const scores = [] for ( let i = 0 ; i < runs ; i ++ ) { const result = await lighthouse ( url , { port : PORT } ) scores . push ( result . lhr . categories . performance . score ) } scores . sort ( ( a , b ) => a - b) const median = scores[Math . floor (scores . length / 2 )]

Disable throttling for consistent local results:

const result = await lighthouse (url , { port : PORT , throttling : { cpuSlowdownMultiplier : 1 , throughputKbps : 0 , requestLatencyMs : 0 , }, } )

Use dedicated CI runners instead of shared ones.

Error: Protocol error or Target closed or Cannot find context with specified id

Cause: Lighthouse and Playwright bundled Chromium versions are incompatible.

Solution: Use the same Chrome for both:

// Use Playwright's bundled Chromium path import { chromium } from ' playwright ' const browserPath = chromium . executablePath () console . log ( ' Using Chrome at: ' , browserPath) const browser = await chromium . launch ( { executablePath : browserPath , args : [ ` --remote-debugging-port= ${ PORT }` ] , } )

Or install a specific Chrome version:

npx playwright install chrome # Installs stable Chrome, not Chromium

Error: Lighthouse timeout or Navigation timeout exceeded

Causes:

Page takes too long to load

waitUntil: 'networkidle' waiting for never-ending requests

waiting for never-ending requests Large pages with many resources

Solutions:

Increase Lighthouse timeout:

const result = await lighthouse (url , { port : PORT , maxWaitForLoad : 60000 , // 60 seconds (default is 45s) } )

Use different wait strategy:

// Instead of networkidle, wait for specific element await page . goto (url) await page . waitForSelector ( ' #main-content ' )

Check for infinite polling requests (analytics, websockets).

Error: No usable sandbox! or Running as root without --no-sandbox is not supported

Cause: Chrome sandboxing issues, common in Docker/CI.

Solution: Disable sandbox (only in trusted CI environments):

const browser = await chromium . launch ( { args : [ ` --remote-debugging-port= ${ PORT }` , ' --no-sandbox ' , ' --disable-setuid-sandbox ' , ] , } )

Only disable sandbox in controlled CI environments, never in production or when processing untrusted URLs.

Error: Audits interfere with each other or return incorrect results.

Cause: Multiple Lighthouse instances trying to use the same debugging port.

Solution: Use different ports for parallel audits:

async function auditWithDynamicPort ( url ) { const port = 9222 + Math . floor ( Math . random () * 1000 ) const browser = await chromium . launch ( { args : [ ` --remote-debugging-port= ${ port }` ] , } ) // ... use `port` variable }

Or run audits sequentially with a single worker:

# Playwright Test npx playwright test --workers=1

Symptom: Report shows homepage or login page instead of target URL.

Causes:

Redirects before audit runs

Authentication issues

URL mismatch between Playwright navigation and Lighthouse call

Solution: Verify URL after navigation:

await page . goto (targetUrl , { waitUntil : ' networkidle ' } ) // Check actual URL const actualUrl = page . url () if (actualUrl !== targetUrl) { console . warn ( ` Redirected from ${ targetUrl } to ${ actualUrl }` ) } // Use actual URL for Lighthouse const result = await lighthouse (actualUrl , { port : PORT } )

Symptom: Lighthouse report missing metrics or categories.

Causes:

Page not fully loaded

JavaScript errors on page

Missing viewport settings

Solution: Ensure page readiness:

await page . goto (url , { waitUntil : ' networkidle ' } ) // Wait for critical content await page . waitForSelector ( ' [data-testid="main-content"] ' ) // Check for console errors page . on ( ' console ' , ( msg ) => { if ( msg . type () === ' error ' ) console . warn ( ' Page error: ' , msg . text ()) } )

- name : Install Chrome run : npx playwright install chromium --with-deps

The --with-deps flag installs system dependencies required by Chromium.

Add to Dockerfile:

RUN apt-get update && apt-get install -y \ libnss3 \ libatk1.0-0 \ libatk-bridge2.0-0 \ libcups2 \ libdrm2 \ libxkbcommon0 \ libxcomposite1 \ libxdamage1 \ libxrandr2 \ libgbm1 \ libasound2

Or use Playwright's Docker image:

FROM mcr.microsoft.com/playwright:v1.40.0-jammy

Crash / Target Closed in Docker: If Chrome crashes with "Target closed" or "Page crashed", it's often due to small shared memory /dev/shm . Add this flag:

const browser = await chromium . launch ( { args : [ ` --remote-debugging-port= ${ PORT }` , ' --disable-dev-shm-usage ' , // Critical for Docker ] , } )

Use Playwright's Inspector to pause execution right before the Lighthouse audit to verify the page state.

# Run with Inspector PWDEBUG = 1 npx playwright test

When paused:

Check if you are logged in (if expected). Verify the DOM is fully loaded. Check for any overlay/modals that might block Lighthouse.