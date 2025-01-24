Lighthouse CI with GitHub Actions: Complete Setup Guide
Run Lighthouse audits on every push and pull request using GitHub Actions. This guide covers basic setup through advanced configurations with status checks and PR comments.
Basic Workflow
Create
.github/workflows/lighthouse.yml:
name: Lighthouse CI
on: [push]
jobs:
lighthouse:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v4
with:
fetch-depth: 20 # Required for base branch comparison
- uses: actions/setup-node@v4
with:
node-version: 20
- run: npm ci && npm run build
- run: npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x
- run: lhci autorun
fetch-depth: 20 or higher. Shallow clones break LHCI's ancestor detection and cause "Could not find hash" errors.
Add
lighthouserc.js to your repo root:
module.exports = {
ci: {
collect: {
staticDistDir: './dist',
},
upload: {
target: 'temporary-public-storage',
},
},
}
Testing a Live URL
If your site is already deployed:
module.exports = {
ci: {
collect: {
url: ['https://example.com/', 'https://example.com/about'],
},
upload: {
target: 'temporary-public-storage',
},
},
}
Testing with a Local Server
For apps that need a running server:
module.exports = {
ci: {
collect: {
startServerCommand: 'npm run start',
url: ['http://localhost:3000/'],
},
upload: {
target: 'temporary-public-storage',
},
},
}
LHCI starts your server, waits for it to be ready, runs audits, then shuts it down.
GitHub Status Checks
Add Lighthouse results as GitHub status checks on PRs.
Option 1: GitHub App (Recommended)
- Install the Lighthouse CI GitHub App
- Authorize it for your repository
- Copy the token from the authorization page
- Add it as a repository secret named
LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN
Update your workflow:
name: Lighthouse CI
on: [push, pull_request]
jobs:
lighthouse:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v4
with:
ref: ${{ github.event.pull_request.head.sha }}
- uses: actions/setup-node@v4
with:
node-version: 20
- run: npm ci && npm run build
- run: npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x
- run: lhci autorun
env:
LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN }}
The
ref: ${{ github.event.pull_request.head.sha }} ensures the correct commit is checked out for PRs.
Option 2: Personal Access Token
- Create a personal access token with
repo:statusscope
- Add it as a secret named
LHCI_GITHUB_TOKEN
- run: lhci autorun
env:
LHCI_GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.LHCI_GITHUB_TOKEN }}
Adding Assertions
Fail the build if performance drops below thresholds:
module.exports = {
ci: {
collect: {
staticDistDir: './dist',
},
assert: {
preset: 'lighthouse:recommended',
},
upload: {
target: 'temporary-public-storage',
},
},
}
Or with custom thresholds:
module.exports = {
ci: {
collect: {
staticDistDir: './dist',
},
assert: {
assertions: {
'categories:performance': ['error', { minScore: 0.9 }],
'categories:accessibility': ['error', { minScore: 0.9 }],
'first-contentful-paint': ['warn', { maxNumericValue: 2000 }],
},
},
upload: {
target: 'temporary-public-storage',
},
},
}
Using treosh/lighthouse-ci-action
The lighthouse-ci-action (1.2k+ stars) was built in collaboration with the Lighthouse team and simplifies the workflow:
name: Lighthouse CI
on: [push]
jobs:
lighthouse:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v4
- name: Run Lighthouse
uses: treosh/lighthouse-ci-action@v12
with:
urls: |
https://example.com/
https://example.com/about
budgetPath: ./budget.json
uploadArtifacts: true
With assertions:
- uses: treosh/lighthouse-ci-action@v12
with:
urls: https://example.com/
configPath: ./lighthouserc.js
Testing Preview Deploys
For Vercel, Netlify, or Cloudflare Pages preview deployments:
name: Lighthouse on Preview
on: deployment_status
jobs:
lighthouse:
if: github.event.deployment_status.state == 'success'
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v4
- run: npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x
- run: |
lhci autorun \
--collect.url=${{ github.event.deployment_status.target_url }} \
--upload.target=temporary-public-storage
Multiple URLs with Matrix
Test multiple pages in parallel:
name: Lighthouse CI
on: [push]
jobs:
lighthouse:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
strategy:
matrix:
url:
- https://example.com/
- https://example.com/pricing
- https://example.com/docs
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v4
- run: npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x
- run: |
lhci autorun \
--collect.url=${{ matrix.url }} \
--upload.target=temporary-public-storage
Uploading Reports as Artifacts
Save HTML reports for later review:
- run: lhci autorun
- uses: actions/upload-artifact@v4
if: always()
with:
name: lighthouse-report
path: .lighthouseci/
retention-days: 14
Running Multiple Times
Reduce variance by running multiple audits per URL:
module.exports = {
ci: {
collect: {
numberOfRuns: 5,
url: ['https://example.com/'],
},
upload: {
target: 'temporary-public-storage',
},
},
}
LHCI uses the median result for assertions. Google's research shows the median of 5 runs is twice as stable as a single run. Even 3 runs reduces variance by 37%.
Caching Chrome
Speed up workflows by caching Puppeteer's Chrome:
- uses: actions/cache@v4
with:
path: ~/.cache/puppeteer
key: ${{ runner.os }}-puppeteer-${{ hashFiles('**/package-lock.json') }}
restore-keys: |
${{ runner.os }}-puppeteer-
Token Security
The
LHCI_TOKEN (build token for LHCI Server) is write-only and additive — it cannot read or destroy historical data. This makes it safe to use in public repos as a secret without risk of data exfiltration.
Full Production Workflow
Complete example with all features:
name: Lighthouse CI
on:
push:
branches: [main]
pull_request:
branches: [main]
jobs:
lighthouse:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v4
with:
ref: ${{ github.event.pull_request.head.sha }}
fetch-depth: 20 # Required for ancestor comparison
- uses: actions/setup-node@v4
with:
node-version: 20
cache: npm
- run: npm ci
- run: npm run build
- run: npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x
- run: lhci autorun
env:
LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN }}
- uses: actions/upload-artifact@v4
if: always()
with:
name: lighthouse-report
path: .lighthouseci/
retention-days: 14
With
lighthouserc.js:
module.exports = {
ci: {
collect: {
staticDistDir: './dist',
numberOfRuns: 3,
},
assert: {
preset: 'lighthouse:recommended',
assertions: {
'categories:performance': ['error', { minScore: 0.8 }],
'categories:accessibility': ['error', { minScore: 0.9 }],
},
},
upload: {
target: 'temporary-public-storage',
},
},
}
Next Steps
- Configuration Reference — All lighthouserc.js options
- Performance Budgets — Set up assertions and budgets
- Troubleshooting — Fix common issues
When Budgets Fail
If your assertions fail, use these guides to fix the underlying issues:
- Fix LCP — Largest Contentful Paint optimization
- Fix CLS — Cumulative Layout Shift fixes
- Fix INP — Interaction to Next Paint improvements
- Core Web Vitals Overview — Understanding all metrics
