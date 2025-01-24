Lighthouse CI with GitHub Actions: Complete Setup Guide

Run Lighthouse audits on every push and pull request using GitHub Actions. This guide covers basic setup through advanced configurations with status checks and PR comments.

Requirements: LHCI 0.15.x requires Node 18+. GitHub Actions Ubuntu runners include Chrome pre-installed at /usr/bin/google-chrome .

Create .github/workflows/lighthouse.yml :

name : Lighthouse CI on : [ push ] jobs : lighthouse : runs-on : ubuntu-latest steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 with : fetch-depth : 20 # Required for base branch comparison - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - run : npm ci && npm run build - run : npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x - run : lhci autorun

Add lighthouserc.js to your repo root:

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { staticDistDir : ' ./dist ' , }, upload : { target : ' temporary-public-storage ' , }, }, }

If your site is already deployed:

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { url : [ ' https://example.com/ ' , ' https://example.com/about ' ] , }, upload : { target : ' temporary-public-storage ' , }, }, }

For apps that need a running server:

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { startServerCommand : ' npm run start ' , url : [ ' http://localhost:3000/ ' ] , }, upload : { target : ' temporary-public-storage ' , }, }, }

LHCI starts your server, waits for it to be ready, runs audits, then shuts it down.

Add Lighthouse results as GitHub status checks on PRs.

Install the Lighthouse CI GitHub App Authorize it for your repository Copy the token from the authorization page Add it as a repository secret named LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN

Why GitHub App over PAT? vs PATs which can be indefinite. Apps also use fine-grained permissions scoped to status checks only, making them more secure for public repos. GitHub App tokens expire in 8 hours vs PATs which can be indefinite. Apps also use fine-grained permissions scoped to status checks only, making them more secure for public repos.

Update your workflow:

name : Lighthouse CI on : [ push , pull_request ] jobs : lighthouse : runs-on : ubuntu-latest steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 with : ref : ${{ github.event.pull_request.head.sha }} - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - run : npm ci && npm run build - run : npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x - run : lhci autorun env : LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN : ${{ secrets.LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN }}

The ref: ${{ github.event.pull_request.head.sha }} ensures the correct commit is checked out for PRs.

Create a personal access token with repo:status scope Add it as a secret named LHCI_GITHUB_TOKEN

- run : lhci autorun env : LHCI_GITHUB_TOKEN : ${{ secrets.LHCI_GITHUB_TOKEN }}

Fail the build if performance drops below thresholds:

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { staticDistDir : ' ./dist ' , }, assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:recommended ' , }, upload : { target : ' temporary-public-storage ' , }, }, }

Or with custom thresholds:

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { staticDistDir : ' ./dist ' , }, assert : { assertions : { ' categories:performance ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' categories:accessibility ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' first-contentful-paint ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 2000 } ] , }, }, upload : { target : ' temporary-public-storage ' , }, }, }

The lighthouse-ci-action (1.2k+ stars) was built in collaboration with the Lighthouse team and simplifies the workflow:

name : Lighthouse CI on : [ push ] jobs : lighthouse : runs-on : ubuntu-latest steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - name : Run Lighthouse uses : treosh/lighthouse-ci-action@v12 with : urls : | https://example.com/ https://example.com/about budgetPath : ./budget.json uploadArtifacts : true

With assertions:

- uses : treosh/lighthouse-ci-action@v12 with : urls : https://example.com/ configPath : ./lighthouserc.js

For Vercel, Netlify, or Cloudflare Pages preview deployments:

name : Lighthouse on Preview on : deployment_status jobs : lighthouse : if : github.event.deployment_status.state == 'success' runs-on : ubuntu-latest steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - run : npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x - run : | lhci autorun \ --collect.url=${{ github.event.deployment_status.target_url }} \ --upload.target=temporary-public-storage

Test multiple pages in parallel:

name : Lighthouse CI on : [ push ] jobs : lighthouse : runs-on : ubuntu-latest strategy : matrix : url : - https://example.com/ - https://example.com/pricing - https://example.com/docs steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - run : npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x - run : | lhci autorun \ --collect.url=${{ matrix.url }} \ --upload.target=temporary-public-storage

Save HTML reports for later review:

- run : lhci autorun - uses : actions/upload-artifact@v4 if : always() with : name : lighthouse-report path : .lighthouseci/ retention-days : 14

Reduce variance by running multiple audits per URL:

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { numberOfRuns : 5 , url : [ ' https://example.com/ ' ] , }, upload : { target : ' temporary-public-storage ' , }, }, }

LHCI uses the median result for assertions. Google's research shows the median of 5 runs is twice as stable as a single run. Even 3 runs reduces variance by 37% .

Speed up workflows by caching Puppeteer's Chrome:

- uses : actions/cache@v4 with : path : ~/.cache/puppeteer key : ${{ runner.os }}-puppeteer-${{ hashFiles('**/package-lock.json') }} restore-keys : | ${{ runner.os }}-puppeteer-

The LHCI_TOKEN (build token for LHCI Server) is write-only and additive — it cannot read or destroy historical data. This makes it safe to use in public repos as a secret without risk of data exfiltration.

Complete example with all features:

name : Lighthouse CI on : push : branches : [ main ] pull_request : branches : [ main ] jobs : lighthouse : runs-on : ubuntu-latest steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 with : ref : ${{ github.event.pull_request.head.sha }} fetch-depth : 20 # Required for ancestor comparison - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 cache : npm - run : npm ci - run : npm run build - run : npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x - run : lhci autorun env : LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN : ${{ secrets.LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN }} - uses : actions/upload-artifact@v4 if : always() with : name : lighthouse-report path : .lighthouseci/ retention-days : 14

With lighthouserc.js :

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { staticDistDir : ' ./dist ' , numberOfRuns : 3 , }, assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:recommended ' , assertions : { ' categories:performance ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.8 } ] , ' categories:accessibility ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , }, }, upload : { target : ' temporary-public-storage ' , }, }, }

