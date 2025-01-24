Lighthouse CI with GitLab CI/CD: Setup Guide

Lighthouse CI integrates seamlessly with GitLab CI/CD to run performance audits on every merge request. This guide covers setup, configuration, and best practices for GitLab pipelines.

Basic .gitlab-ci.yml to audit a static site:

lighthouse : image : cypress/browsers:node-22.12.0-chrome-131.0.6778.204-1-ff-134.0-edge-131.0.2903.112-1 stage : test script : - npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x - lhci autorun artifacts : when : always paths : - .lighthouseci/ expire_in : 7 days

Create lighthouserc.js :

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { staticDistDir : ' ./dist ' , chromePath : ' /usr/bin/google-chrome ' , chromeFlags : ' --no-sandbox ' }, upload : { target : ' temporary-public-storage ' } } }

GitLab CI runners require Chrome's --no-sandbox flag because Docker's default seccomp profile blocks the syscalls Chrome needs to create its own namespace sandbox. The container itself provides isolation, creating a conflict.

Without it, Chrome fails to launch:

Failed to launch Chrome: spawn EACCES

Always include chromeFlags: '--no-sandbox' in your configuration.

Audit files in dist/ or build/ :

lighthouse : image : cypress/browsers:node-22.12.0-chrome-131.0.6778.204-1-ff-134.0-edge-131.0.2903.112-1 stage : test script : - npm ci - npm run build - npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x - lhci autorun artifacts : paths : - .lighthouseci/

// lighthouserc.js module . exports = { ci : { collect : { staticDistDir : ' ./dist ' , chromePath : ' /usr/bin/google-chrome ' , chromeFlags : ' --no-sandbox ' } } }

Test production or staging URLs:

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { url : [ ' https://example.com ' , ' https://example.com/about ' , ' https://example.com/products ' ] , chromePath : ' /usr/bin/google-chrome ' , chromeFlags : ' --no-sandbox ' } } }

Start server, run audits, shut down:

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { startServerCommand : ' npm run serve ' , startServerReadyPattern : ' Server listening on ' , url : [ ' http://localhost:8080 ' ] , chromePath : ' /usr/bin/google-chrome ' , chromeFlags : ' --no-sandbox ' } } }

The CLI automatically kills the server after audits complete.

Fail the pipeline if performance budgets aren't met:

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { staticDistDir : ' ./dist ' , chromePath : ' /usr/bin/google-chrome ' , chromeFlags : ' --no-sandbox ' }, assert : { assertions : { ' categories:performance ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' categories:accessibility ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' categories:best-practices ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' categories:seo ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' first-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 2000 } ] , ' largest-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 2500 } ] , ' cumulative-layout-shift ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 0.1 } ] , ' total-blocking-time ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 300 } ] } }, upload : { target : ' temporary-public-storage ' } } }

Pipeline fails if any assertion fails. See budgets for assertion syntax.

Save HTML reports for download:

lighthouse : image : cypress/browsers:node-22.12.0-chrome-131.0.6778.204-1-ff-134.0-edge-131.0.2903.112-1 stage : test script : - npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x - lhci autorun --upload.target=filesystem --upload.outputDir=./lhci-reports artifacts : when : always paths : - lhci-reports/ - .lighthouseci/ expire_in : 30 days

Reports appear in GitLab's merge request artifacts.

Audit ephemeral Review Apps using GitLab environment variables:

lighthouse : image : cypress/browsers:node-22.12.0-chrome-131.0.6778.204-1-ff-134.0-edge-131.0.2903.112-1 stage : test rules : - if : ' $CI_PIPELINE_SOURCE == "merge_request_event" ' script : - npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x - lhci autorun --collect.url=$CI_ENVIRONMENT_URL environment : name : review/$CI_COMMIT_REF_NAME url : https://$CI_COMMIT_REF_SLUG.review.example.com

Or configure in lighthouserc.js :

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { url : [process . env . CI_ENVIRONMENT_URL ] , chromePath : ' /usr/bin/google-chrome ' , chromeFlags : ' --no-sandbox ' } } }

Run Lighthouse multiple times and use median values:

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { numberOfRuns : 5 , staticDistDir : ' ./dist ' , chromePath : ' /usr/bin/google-chrome ' , chromeFlags : ' --no-sandbox ' } } }

Increases job duration but reduces false negatives from variance. Google's research shows 5 runs is twice as stable as 1 run. GitLab runners are generally stable, so 3 runs ( 37% variance reduction ) is usually sufficient.

Hardware requirements: LHCI needs minimum : LHCI needs minimum 2 cores and 4GB RAM . Avoid burstable instances (AWS t-series) as CPU throttling causes score inconsistency.

Complete example with build, test, and artifact storage:

stages : - build - test variables : NODE_ENV : production build : stage : build image : node:20 script : - npm ci - npm run build artifacts : paths : - dist/ expire_in : 1 hour lighthouse : stage : test image : cypress/browsers:node-22.12.0-chrome-131.0.6778.204-1-ff-134.0-edge-131.0.2903.112-1 dependencies : - build rules : - if : ' $CI_PIPELINE_SOURCE == "merge_request_event" ' - if : ' $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == "main" ' script : - npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x - lhci autorun artifacts : when : always paths : - .lighthouseci/ - lhci-reports/ expire_in : 30 days

// lighthouserc.js module . exports = { ci : { collect : { staticDistDir : ' ./dist ' , numberOfRuns : 3 , chromePath : ' /usr/bin/google-chrome ' , chromeFlags : ' --no-sandbox ' }, assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:recommended ' , assertions : { ' categories:performance ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' uses-responsive-images ' : ' off ' , ' offscreen-images ' : ' off ' } }, upload : { target : ' filesystem ' , outputDir : ' ./lhci-reports ' } } }

Upload to a persistent Lighthouse CI server for historical tracking:

lighthouse : image : cypress/browsers:node-22.12.0-chrome-131.0.6778.204-1-ff-134.0-edge-131.0.2903.112-1 stage : test script : - npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x - lhci autorun --upload.serverBaseUrl=$LHCI_SERVER_URL --upload.token=$LHCI_BUILD_TOKEN

Set LHCI_SERVER_URL and LHCI_BUILD_TOKEN as CI/CD variables in GitLab project settings. See server setup for details.

Error:

Failed to launch Chrome: spawn /usr/bin/google-chrome ENOENT

Fix: Use cypress/browsers image which includes Chrome, or install Chrome manually:

script : - apt-get update - apt-get install -y wget gnupg - wget -q -O - https://dl-ssl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub | gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/google-chrome.gpg - echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/google-chrome.gpg] http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google.list - apt-get update - apt-get install -y google-chrome-stable - npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.15.x - lhci autorun

Error:

Failed to move to new namespace: PID namespaces supported, Network namespace supported, but failed: errno = Operation not permitted

Fix: Add --no-sandbox to chrome flags:

chromeFlags : ' --no-sandbox '

Error:

FATAL ERROR: Ineffective mark-compacts near heap limit Allocation failed - JavaScript heap out of memory

Fix: Increase memory in .gitlab-ci.yml :

variables : NODE_OPTIONS : --max-old-space-size=4096

Or reduce numberOfRuns :

collect : { numberOfRuns : 1 }

Error:

Browser tab has unexpectedly crashed

Fix: Docker's default 64MB /dev/shm is insufficient for Chrome. Either use --disable-dev-shm-usage flag (writes to disk, slower) or increase shared memory:

services : - name : docker:dind command : [ --shm-size=2g ]

GitLab default timeout is 1 hour. For numberOfRuns: 5 , jobs may timeout. Reduce runs or increase timeout:

lighthouse : timeout : 2 hours

Ensure upload.target is set:

upload : { target : ' filesystem ' , outputDir : ' ./lhci-reports ' }

And artifacts path matches:

artifacts : paths : - lhci-reports/

Configuration reference - All lighthouserc.js options

options Performance budgets - Assertion syntax and examples

LHCI Server - Historical tracking and comparison

Troubleshooting - Common issues and fixes

If your assertions fail, use these guides to fix the underlying issues: