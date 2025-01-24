Lighthouse CI Configuration Reference

Lighthouse CI uses configuration files to define how audits are collected, assertions are evaluated, and results are uploaded.

Lighthouse CI supports multiple configuration file formats, checked in priority order:

.lighthouserc.js - JavaScript module (supports dynamic config) lighthouserc.js .lighthouserc.cjs - CommonJS explicit lighthouserc.cjs .lighthouserc.json - JSON format lighthouserc.json .lighthouserc.yml - YAML format lighthouserc.yml .lighthouserc.yaml lighthouserc.yaml

// lighthouserc.js module . exports = { ci : { collect : { url : [ ' https://example.com/ ' , ' https://example.com/about ' ] , numberOfRuns : 3 , }, assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:recommended ' , }, upload : { target : ' temporary-public-storage ' , }, }, }

{ " ci " : { " collect " : { " url " : [ " https://example.com/ " ], " numberOfRuns " : 5 }, " assert " : { " preset " : " lighthouse:recommended " } } }

Override the default config file location:

lhci autorun --config=custom-config.js

All configuration options can be set via environment variables using the LHCI_ prefix and double underscores for nesting:

# Equivalent to ci.collect.numberOfRuns LHCI_COLLECT__NUMBER_OF_RUNS = 5 # Equivalent to ci.upload.serverBaseUrl LHCI_UPLOAD__SERVER_BASE_URL = https://lhci.example.com # Equivalent to ci.upload.token LHCI_UPLOAD__TOKEN = your-secret-token

Environment variables override config file values.

The collect configuration controls how Lighthouse audits are run.

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { // URLs to audit (required) url : [ ' https://example.com/ ' , ' https://example.com/products ' , ' https://example.com/about ' , ] , // Number of times to audit each URL (default: 3) // 5 runs = 2x more stable than 1 run (Google research) // 3 runs = 37% variance reduction (DebugBear analysis) numberOfRuns : 5 , // Lighthouse settings object settings : { preset : ' desktop ' , onlyCategories : [ ' performance ' , ' accessibility ' ] , }, }, }, }

For auditing static builds before deployment:

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { // Path to built static files staticDistDir : ' ./dist ' , // URLs to audit (relative to staticDistDir) url : [ ' http://localhost/index.html ' , ' http://localhost/about/index.html ' , ] , numberOfRuns : 3 , }, }, }

Start a local server before collection:

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { startServerCommand : ' npm run serve ' , startServerReadyPattern : ' Server listening on ' , startServerReadyTimeout : 10000 , // ms url : [ ' http://localhost:8080/ ' ] , numberOfRuns : 3 , }, }, }

The server process is automatically killed after collection completes.

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { // Path to Chrome executable chromePath : ' /usr/bin/google-chrome ' , // Chrome launch flags chromeFlags : ' --no-sandbox --disable-gpu ' , // Puppeteer script for authentication/setup puppeteerScript : ' ./scripts/puppeteer-script.js ' , // Puppeteer launch options puppeteerLaunchOptions : { headless : true , }, }, }, }

For authenticated pages or complex setup:

// scripts/puppeteer-script.js module . exports = async ( browser , context ) => { const page = await browser . newPage () await page . goto ( ' https://example.com/login ' ) await page . type ( ' #username ' , ' user ' ) await page . type ( ' #password ' , ' pass ' ) await page . click ( ' #submit ' ) await page . waitForNavigation () }

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { // Disable headless mode for debugging headful : false , // Preserve previous collection data instead of replacing additive : false , // Maximum wait time for page load maxWaitForLoad : 45000 , // ms // Lighthouse settings override // Note: simulated throttling (default) provides lowest variance // See: https://www.debugbear.com/blog/cpu-throttling-in-chrome-devtools-and-lighthouse settings : { throttling : { rttMs : 40 , throughputKbps : 10240 , cpuSlowdownMultiplier : 1 , }, screenEmulation : { mobile : false , width : 1350 , height : 940 , deviceScaleFactor : 1 , }, }, }, }, }

The assert configuration defines performance budgets and quality gates.

Three built-in presets provide baseline assertions:

module . exports = { ci : { assert : { // All Lighthouse audits must pass preset : ' lighthouse:all ' , // OR recommended audits only preset : ' lighthouse:recommended ' , // OR recommended excluding PWA audits preset : ' lighthouse:no-pwa ' , }, }, }

Override preset or define custom assertions:

module . exports = { ci : { assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:recommended ' , assertions : { // Category scores (0-1) ' categories:performance ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' categories:accessibility ' : [ ' warn ' , { minScore : 0.95 } ] , ' categories:seo ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 1 } ] , // Specific audit scores ' first-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 2000 } ] , ' largest-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 2500 } ] , ' cumulative-layout-shift ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 0.1 } ] , ' total-blocking-time ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 300 } ] , // Resource budgets ' resource-summary:script:size ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 300000 } ] , ' resource-summary:image:size ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 500000 } ] , ' resource-summary:document:size ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 50000 } ] , // Pass/fail audits ' uses-http2 ' : ' error ' , ' uses-long-cache-ttl ' : ' warn ' , ' offscreen-images ' : ' off ' , }, }, }, }

Category assertions cover different audit groups: Performance evaluates speed metrics, Accessibility checks usability standards, SEO validates search optimization, and Best Practices ensures modern web standards.

Core Web Vitals assertions target key user experience metrics. When these fail, see metric-specific guides: LCP, CLS, INP.

'error' - Fails the build

- Fails the build 'warn' - Logs warning but doesn't fail

- Logs warning but doesn't fail 'off' - Disables the assertion

Control how multiple runs are combined:

module . exports = { ci : { assert : { // How to aggregate multiple runs // 'optimistic' (default), 'median', 'pessimistic', 'median-run' aggregationMethod : ' median ' , assertions : { ' first-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 2000 , aggregationMethod : ' pessimistic ' , // Override for this audit } ] , }, }, }, }

median - Middle value across runs (recommended for stability)

- Middle value across runs (recommended for stability) optimistic - Best value across runs (preset default)

- Best value across runs (preset default) pessimistic - Worst value across runs (strictest)

- Worst value across runs (strictest) median-run - All values from the median run

Why median? Since the performance score is already a weighted average, taking the mean of scores compounds outlier effects. and median TTI (earliest + latest page lifecycle moments), not just the score. Since the performance score is already a weighted average, taking the mean of scores compounds outlier effects. Lighthouse CI calculates median by finding the run closest to median FCPmedian TTI (earliest + latest page lifecycle moments), not just the score.

Never run concurrent Lighthouse audits on the same machine. on the same machine. Concurrent runs skew results due to resource contention.

{ assertions : { // Boolean pass/fail ' audit-id ' : ' error ' , // Score threshold ' audit-id ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , // Numeric threshold ' audit-id ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 1000 } ] , // Both score and numeric ' audit-id ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.8 , maxNumericValue : 2000 , } ] , // Custom aggregation ' audit-id ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 2000 , aggregationMethod : ' pessimistic ' , } ] , } }

For detailed budget examples, see Performance Budgets.

The upload configuration controls where audit results are stored.

Free temporary storage hosted by Google (7 days retention):

module . exports = { ci : { upload : { target : ' temporary-public-storage ' , }, }, }

Returns a public URL to view results.

Upload to your own Lighthouse CI server:

module . exports = { ci : { upload : { target : ' lhci ' , serverBaseUrl : ' https://lhci.example.com ' , token : process . env . LHCI_TOKEN , // Build token from server // Optional: ignore status code failures ignoreDuplicateBuildFailure : true , }, }, }

See LHCI Server Setup for server configuration.

Save results to local files:

module . exports = { ci : { upload : { target : ' filesystem ' , outputDir : ' ./lhci-reports ' , // Optional: report formats reportFilenamePattern : ' %%PATHNAME%%-%%DATETIME%%-report.%%EXTENSION%% ' , }, }, }

Upload to multiple destinations:

module . exports = { ci : { upload : { target : [ ' lhci ' , ' filesystem ' ] , serverBaseUrl : ' https://lhci.example.com ' , token : process . env . LHCI_TOKEN , outputDir : ' ./lhci-reports ' , }, }, }

Configuration for running your own LHCI server.

module . exports = { ci : { server : { port : 9001 , storage : { sqlDialect : ' sqlite ' , sqlDatabasePath : ' ./lhci.db ' , }, }, }, }

module . exports = { ci : { server : { port : 9001 , storage : { sqlDialect : ' postgres ' , sqlConnectionUrl : ' postgresql://user:pass@localhost:5432/lhci ' , // Optional: SSL configuration sqlConnectionSsl : true , sqlDialectOptions : { ssl : { rejectUnauthorized : false , }, }, }, }, }, }

module . exports = { ci : { server : { port : 9001 , storage : { sqlDialect : ' mysql ' , sqlConnectionUrl : ' mysql://user:pass@localhost:3306/lhci ' , }, }, }, }

module . exports = { ci : { server : { port : 9001 , basicAuth : { username : ' admin ' , password : process . env . LHCI_ADMIN_PASSWORD , }, storage : { sqlDialect : ' sqlite ' , sqlDatabasePath : ' ./lhci.db ' , }, }, }, }

Lighthouse CI can automatically detect CI environment information. Override or supplement with environment variables:

# Git branch LHCI_BUILD_CONTEXT__CURRENT_BRANCH = main # Commit hash LHCI_BUILD_CONTEXT__COMMIT_SHA = abc123 # Commit message LHCI_BUILD_CONTEXT__COMMIT_MESSAGE = " feat: add new feature " # Author information LHCI_BUILD_CONTEXT__AUTHOR = user@example.com # Avatar URL LHCI_BUILD_CONTEXT__AVATAR_URL = https://github.com/user.png # PR or build number LHCI_BUILD_CONTEXT__EXTERNAL_BUILD_URL = https://github.com/org/repo/pull/123 # GitHub repository slug LHCI_BUILD_CONTEXT__GITHUB_REPO_SLUG = org/repo

Auto-detected in:

GitHub Actions

Travis CI

CircleCI

GitLab CI

Jenkins

AppVeyor

Azure Pipelines

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { staticDistDir : ' ./build ' , url : [ ' http://localhost/index.html ' ] , numberOfRuns : 5 , }, assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:no-pwa ' , assertions : { ' categories:performance ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' first-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 2000 } ] , ' speed-index ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 3000 } ] , }, }, upload : { target : ' temporary-public-storage ' , }, }, }

These assertions measure initial load speed. For optimization strategies, see the FCP and Speed Index definitions.

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { startServerCommand : ' npm run serve ' , url : [ ' http://localhost:8080/ ' , ' http://localhost:8080/products ' , ' http://localhost:8080/about ' , ' http://localhost:8080/contact ' , ] , numberOfRuns : 3 , settings : { preset : ' desktop ' , }, }, assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:recommended ' , assertions : { ' categories:performance ' : [ ' warn ' , { minScore : 0.85 } ] , ' categories:accessibility ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.95 } ] , ' categories:seo ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 1 } ] , }, }, upload : { target : ' lhci ' , serverBaseUrl : process . env . LHCI_SERVER_URL , token : process . env . LHCI_TOKEN , }, }, }

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { url : [ ' https://example.com/ ' ] , numberOfRuns : 5 , settings : { preset : ' desktop ' , throttling : { rttMs : 40 , throughputKbps : 10240 , cpuSlowdownMultiplier : 1 , }, }, }, assert : { assertions : { ' categories:performance ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.95 } ] , ' first-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 1500 } ] , ' largest-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 2000 } ] , ' cumulative-layout-shift ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 0.05 } ] , ' total-blocking-time ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 200 } ] , }, aggregationMethod : ' pessimistic ' , }, upload : { target : [ ' lhci ' , ' filesystem ' ] , serverBaseUrl : process . env . LHCI_SERVER_URL , token : process . env . LHCI_TOKEN , outputDir : ' ./reports ' , }, }, }

Strict production budgets require optimization across all Core Web Vitals. Target values: LCP under 2.5s, CLS under 0.1, TBT under 200ms.

// lighthouserc.js module . exports = { ci : { collect : { url : [ ' http://localhost:3000/dashboard ' , ' http://localhost:3000/profile ' , ] , startServerCommand : ' npm start ' , puppeteerScript : ' ./scripts/login.js ' , numberOfRuns : 3 , }, assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:recommended ' , }, upload : { target : ' temporary-public-storage ' , }, }, }

// scripts/login.js module . exports = async ( browser , context ) => { const page = await browser . newPage () await page . goto ( ' http://localhost:3000/login ' ) await page . type ( ' #email ' , ' test@example.com ' ) await page . type ( ' #password ' , ' password123 ' ) await page . click ( ' button[type="submit"] ' ) await page . waitForNavigation () }

- name : Run Lighthouse CI run : | npm install -g @lhci/cli lhci autorun env : LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN : ${{ secrets.LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN }} LHCI_TOKEN : ${{ secrets.LHCI_TOKEN }}

See GitHub Actions Integration.

lighthouse : script : - npm install -g @lhci/cli - lhci autorun variables : LHCI_TOKEN : $LHCI_TOKEN

See GitLab CI Integration.