Performance Budgets with Lighthouse CI

Performance budgets enforce web performance standards in your CI pipeline. Lighthouse CI fails builds when metrics exceed thresholds, preventing performance regressions from reaching production.

Performance budgets translate business requirements into measurable technical constraints:

Prevent regressions : Catch performance degradation before deployment

: Catch performance degradation before deployment Objective standards : Replace subjective "feels slow" with measurable thresholds

: Replace subjective "feels slow" with measurable thresholds Team accountability : Make performance a first-class concern alongside features

: Make performance a first-class concern alongside features User experience: Maintain fast load times as codebases grow

Without budgets, performance degrades incrementally. A 50KB script here, an unoptimized image there - each change seems minor, but compound effects destroy user experience.

Research shows direct revenue impact from performance:

Page weight has grown 356% in a decade (484KB → 2.2MB average). The 2024 Web Almanac reports median page weight at 2,675 KB (+8% YoY) with median JavaScript at 558 KB on mobile.

Alex Russell's research suggests a 365 KB JavaScript budget for sub-3-second loads on typical mobile devices — yet the 75th percentile exceeds 650 KB.

Lighthouse CI supports two budget methods:

Define budgets directly in your Lighthouse CI configuration:

// lighthouserc.js module . exports = { ci : { assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:recommended ' , assertions : { ' categories:performance ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' first-contentful-paint ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 2000 } ] , } } } }

Best for simple budgets integrated with CI configuration.

Use Lighthouse's native budget format:

// budget.json [ { " path " : " /* " , " resourceSizes " : [ { " resourceType " : " script " , " budget " : 300 }, { " resourceType " : " image " , " budget " : 500 } ], " timings " : [ { " metric " : " interactive " , " budget " : 3000 } ] } ]

Reference it in lighthouserc.js:

module . exports = { ci : { assert : { budgetsFile : ' ./budget.json ' } } }

Best for complex budgets, especially multiple URL patterns or resource-level constraints.

Lighthouse CI includes three presets based on common use cases.

Strictest preset - every audit must pass:

module . exports = { ci : { assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:all ' } } }

Enforces all 100+ Lighthouse audits. Extremely difficult to pass. Use for greenfield projects with aggressive performance goals.

Balanced preset - focuses on critical metrics:

module . exports = { ci : { assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:recommended ' } } }

Behavior:

Errors when accessibility, best practices, or SEO audits fail (perfect scores required)

when accessibility, best practices, or SEO audits fail (perfect scores required) Warns when performance metrics fall below a score of 90

when performance metrics fall below a score of 90 Covers critical audits without being overly strict on performance variance

Most common starting point. Reasonable for production sites.

Recommended preset without PWA requirements:

module . exports = { ci : { assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:no-pwa ' } } }

Same as lighthouse:recommended but excludes Progressive Web App audits. Use for standard websites that don't need PWA capabilities.

Lighthouse CI uses ESLint-style assertion levels.

Three severity levels control build status:

assertions : { ' first-contentful-paint ' : ' off ' , // Ignore this audit ' largest-contentful-paint ' : ' warn ' , // Log warning, don't fail build ' cumulative-layout-shift ' : ' error ' // Fail build if threshold exceeded }

off : Skip assertion entirely

: Skip assertion entirely warn : Report violations without failing build

: Report violations without failing build error: Fail build on violations (default for preset assertions)

Two threshold types handle different metric formats:

minScore for 0-1 scores (categories, some audits):

assertions : { ' categories:performance ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' categories:accessibility ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.95 } ] , ' categories:seo ' : [ ' warn ' , { minScore : 0.8 } ] }

Score must meet or exceed threshold. 0.9 means 90/100 in Lighthouse reports.

maxNumericValue for millisecond/byte values:

assertions : { ' first-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 1800 } ] , ' speed-index ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 3000 } ] , ' total-byte-weight ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 1500000 } ] }

Value must be at or below threshold. FCP example allows up to 1800ms.

Lighthouse CI runs multiple audits per URL. Aggregation determines which run's value to compare against budgets.

module . exports = { ci : { assert : { assertions : { /* ... */ } }, collect : { numberOfRuns : 5 }, upload : { target : ' temporary-public-storage ' } } }

Four aggregation strategies:

Uses best (fastest) value from sorted runs. Presets like lighthouse:recommended use this by default.

Uses middle value from sorted runs:

assert : { assertMatrix : [ { matchingUrlPattern : ' .* ' , assertions : { /* ... */ } } ] , // median is default, explicit: preset : ' lighthouse:recommended ' }

Most stable - ignores outliers. Best for typical use when you want consistent results.

Uses worst (slowest) run:

assert : { assertions : { ' largest-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 2500 , aggregationMethod : ' pessimistic ' } ] } }

Strictest - ensures worst case meets budget. Good for critical paths.

Uses all values from the median run (not per-metric median):

assert : { assertions : { ' interactive ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 3500 , aggregationMethod : ' median-run ' } ] } }

Ensures metric correlations preserved. Use when metrics interrelate.

Category assertions set thresholds for Lighthouse's five main scores.

assertions : { ' categories:performance ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' categories:accessibility ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.95 } ] , ' categories:best-practices ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' categories:seo ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' categories:pwa ' : [ ' warn ' , { minScore : 0.5 } ] }

Categories aggregate multiple audits. Performance category includes FCP, LCP, TBT, CLS, and Speed Index.

Use categories for high-level budgets. Override with individual audit assertions for granular control.

Target specific Lighthouse audits for precise budgets.

assertions : { ' first-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 1800 } ] , ' largest-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 2500 } ] , ' cumulative-layout-shift ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 0.1 } ] , ' total-blocking-time ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 200 } ] , ' speed-index ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 3400 } ] }

Align with Google's Core Web Vitals thresholds for good user experience. See detailed guides for LCP, CLS, and INP optimization.

Lab scores ≠ field performance: Calibre's research found that 43% of pages scoring 90+ in Lighthouse failed one or more Core Web Vitals thresholds in real-world CrUX data. Use RUM monitoring alongside synthetic testing.

assertions : { ' total-byte-weight ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 1600000 } ] , // 1.6MB ' dom-size ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 1500 } ] , ' bootup-time ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 3500 } ] , ' mainthread-work-breakdown ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 4000 } ] }

Control page weight and computational cost. High total byte weight directly impacts load performance.

assertions : { ' resource-summary:script:size ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 300000 } ] , // 300KB JS ' resource-summary:stylesheet:size ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 100000 } ] , // 100KB CSS ' resource-summary:image:size ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 500000 } ] , // 500KB images ' resource-summary:font:size ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 100000 } ] , // 100KB fonts ' resource-summary:total:size ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 1500000 } ] // 1.5MB total }

Granular control over asset budgets. Prevents JavaScript bloat from unused JavaScript or unminified scripts.

Recommended JS budget: Alex Russell's performance inequality research suggests 365 KB total JavaScript for sub-3-second loads on median mobile devices. The 300KB budget above is aggressive but achievable for content sites.

assertions : { ' color-contrast ' : ' error ' , ' image-alt ' : ' error ' , ' label ' : ' error ' , ' link-name ' : ' error ' , ' tabindex ' : ' warn ' }

Binary pass/fail audits don't need thresholds. See the accessibility guide for comprehensive audit details.

Lighthouse's native budget format supports per-path budgets.

[ { " path " : " /* " , " resourceSizes " : [ { " resourceType " : " script " , " budget " : 300 }, { " resourceType " : " stylesheet " , " budget " : 50 }, { " resourceType " : " image " , " budget " : 500 }, { " resourceType " : " font " , " budget " : 100 }, { " resourceType " : " total " , " budget " : 1500 } ], " timings " : [ { " metric " : " first-contentful-paint " , " budget " : 2000 }, { " metric " : " largest-contentful-paint " , " budget " : 2500 }, { " metric " : " interactive " , " budget " : 3500 }, { " metric " : " total-blocking-time " , " budget " : 200 } ] } ]

Available resourceType values:

script - JavaScript bundles

- JavaScript bundles stylesheet - CSS files

- CSS files image - All image formats

- All image formats media - Video/audio

- Video/audio font - Web fonts

- Web fonts document - HTML documents

- HTML documents other - Everything else

- Everything else third-party - External domain resources

- External domain resources total - Combined size

Available metric values:

first-contentful-paint

largest-contentful-paint

interactive

total-blocking-time

cumulative-layout-shift

max-potential-fid

speed-index

Define different budgets per page type:

[ { " path " : " / " , " resourceSizes " : [ { " resourceType " : " script " , " budget " : 400 }, { " resourceType " : " total " , " budget " : 2000 } ] }, { " path " : " /blog/* " , " resourceSizes " : [ { " resourceType " : " script " , " budget " : 200 }, { " resourceType " : " image " , " budget " : 800 } ] }, { " path " : " /app/* " , " resourceSizes " : [ { " resourceType " : " script " , " budget " : 600 }, { " resourceType " : " total " , " budget " : 1800 } ] } ]

Match patterns use glob syntax. First matching path applies.

Reference budget file in lighthouserc.js:

module . exports = { ci : { assert : { budgetsFile : ' ./budget.json ' }, collect : { url : [ ' http://localhost:3000/ ' , ' http://localhost:3000/blog/post-1 ' , ' http://localhost:3000/app/dashboard ' ] } } }

Budget.json takes precedence over assertion configuration.

Start with preset, override specific assertions:

module . exports = { ci : { assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:no-pwa ' , assertions : { // Relax performance requirement ' categories:performance ' : [ ' warn ' , { minScore : 0.85 } ] , // Stricter Core Web Vitals ' largest-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 2000 } ] , ' cumulative-layout-shift ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 0.05 } ] , // Resource budgets ' resource-summary:script:size ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 350000 } ] , ' resource-summary:total:size ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 1800000 } ] , // Disable problematic audits ' uses-http2 ' : ' off ' , ' redirects ' : ' off ' } } } }

Presets provide baseline. Overrides customize for your application.

Don't guess budgets. Base them on current performance:

lhci collect --url=http://localhost:3000 lhci assert --preset=lighthouse:recommended

Review failures to see current metric values.

Add 10-20% buffer to current values:

// Current FCP: 1600ms // Budget: 1600 * 1.15 = 1840ms ' first-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 1840 } ]

Prevents immediate failures while preventing regressions.

Gradually reduce budgets as performance improves:

// Week 1 ' largest-contentful-paint ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 3000 } ] // Week 4 ' largest-contentful-paint ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 2500 } ] // Week 8 ' largest-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 2500 } ]

Move from warn to error as team adapts.

module . exports = { ci : { assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:no-pwa ' , assertions : { ' categories:performance ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' categories:accessibility ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.95 } ] , ' categories:seo ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.95 } ] , ' first-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 1500 } ] , ' largest-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 2000 } ] , ' cumulative-layout-shift ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 0.05 } ] , ' resource-summary:script:size ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 250000 } ] , ' resource-summary:image:size ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 600000 } ] } } } }

Priorities: SEO, accessibility, fast LCP for conversions.

module . exports = { ci : { assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:no-pwa ' , assertions : { ' categories:performance ' : [ ' warn ' , { minScore : 0.8 } ] , ' categories:accessibility ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' interactive ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 3500 } ] , ' total-blocking-time ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 300 } ] , ' resource-summary:script:size ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 500000 } ] , ' bootup-time ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 4000 } ] } } } }

Priorities: Interactivity, reasonable bundle size for complex UI.

module . exports = { ci : { assert : { budgetsFile : ' ./budget.json ' } } }

[ { " path " : " / " , " resourceSizes " : [ { " resourceType " : " script " , " budget " : 200 }, { " resourceType " : " image " , " budget " : 400 }, { " resourceType " : " total " , " budget " : 1200 } ], " timings " : [ { " metric " : " first-contentful-paint " , " budget " : 1500 }, { " metric " : " largest-contentful-paint " , " budget " : 2000 } ] }, { " path " : " /article/* " , " resourceSizes " : [ { " resourceType " : " script " , " budget " : 150 }, { " resourceType " : " image " , " budget " : 800 }, { " resourceType " : " total " , " budget " : 1500 } ], " timings " : [ { " metric " : " first-contentful-paint " , " budget " : 1200 }, { " metric " : " largest-contentful-paint " , " budget " : 1800 } ] } ]

Priorities: Fast content delivery, article images allowed, minimal JavaScript.

module . exports = { ci : { assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:no-pwa ' , assertions : { ' categories:performance ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.85 } ] , ' categories:accessibility ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , ' largest-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 2500 } ] , ' cumulative-layout-shift ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 0.1 } ] , ' total-blocking-time ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 350 } ] , ' resource-summary:script:size ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 400000 } ] , ' resource-summary:image:size ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 1000000 } ] , ' resource-summary:third-party:size ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 300000 } ] } } } }

Priorities: LCP (product images), CLS (prevent layout shifts during checkout), third-party control (analytics/ads).

Budget violations point to specific performance problems. These diagnostic guides help identify root causes and implement fixes:

Core Web Vitals Failures

Category Score Failures

Accessibility - WCAG violations, missing labels, color contrast

SEO - Meta tags, structured data, mobile usability

Best Practices - Security, browser compatibility, console errors

Resource Budget Failures

JavaScript size violations: Check unused JavaScript and unminified JavaScript

Total size violations: Review total byte weight optimization strategies

Image budgets: Optimize formats, implement responsive images, lazy loading

Start with Core Web Vitals guide for prioritized optimization strategies.