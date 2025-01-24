Lighthouse CI Troubleshooting Guide

Common issues when running Lighthouse CI and how to fix them.

Most CI Chrome issues can be solved with this flag combination:

settings : { chromeFlags : [ ' --no-sandbox ' , // Required in containers ' --disable-setuid-sandbox ' , // Backup for setuid sandbox issues ' --disable-dev-shm-usage ' , // Avoid /dev/shm size issues ' --disable-gpu ' , // GPU not available in most CI ] . join ( ' ' ) }

Problem: Error: Unable to find Chrome or Chrome could not be found on the system

Solution: Install Chrome on your CI runner:

# Ubuntu/Debian sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install -y wget gnupg wget -q -O - https://dl-ssl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub | sudo apt-key add - sudo sh -c ' echo "deb [arch=amd64] http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main" >> /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google.list ' sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install -y google-chrome-stable # Or use puppeteer's Chrome npx @puppeteer/browsers install chrome@stable

For GitHub Actions, use the pre-installed Chrome:

- name : Run Lighthouse CI run : npx lhci autorun env : CHROME_PATH : /usr/bin/google-chrome

Problem: Protocol error (X.Y): Z wasn't found or Chrome DevTools Protocol errors

Solution: Update to latest Lighthouse CI version (Chrome DevTools Protocol changes frequently):

npm install -D @lhci/cli@latest

If using an older Node version, you may need to upgrade Node.js to match the Chrome version installed on your system.

Problem: Failed to move to new namespace: PID namespaces supported, Network namespace supported, but failed: errno = Operation not permitted or No usable sandbox!

Why this happens: Chrome's sandbox uses Linux user namespaces for isolation. Docker's default seccomp profile blocks these syscalls because the container already provides isolation — creating a conflict. On Ubuntu 24.04+, AppArmor restrictions add another layer requiring explicit profiles.

Solution: Add --no-sandbox flag in CI environments without proper sandboxing:

// lighthouserc.js module . exports = { ci : { collect : { chromePath : process . env . CHROME_PATH , settings : { chromeFlags : ' --no-sandbox --disable-gpu ' } } } }

Warning: Only use --no-sandbox in trusted CI environments running your own code. If auditing untrusted sites, malicious pages could escape . For maximum security, use Jess Frazelle's Chrome seccomp profile .

Problem: Browser tab has unexpectedly crashed or TARGET_CRASHED errors in Docker

Why this happens: Docker's default 64MB /dev/shm is too small for Chrome's shared memory requirements when rendering large pages.

Solution: Chrome needs adequate shared memory. Add --disable-dev-shm-usage flag (writes to disk instead, slower):

// lighthouserc.js module . exports = { ci : { collect : { settings : { chromeFlags : ' --no-sandbox --disable-dev-shm-usage --disable-gpu ' } } } }

Or mount a larger /dev/shm volume when running Docker (better performance):

docker run --shm-size=2g your-image

Docker Desktop with WSL2 has an Docker Desktop with WSL2 has an additional issue where /dev/shm may lack execution permissions.

Problem: 403 Forbidden errors when auditing production sites with bot protection

Why this happens: Lighthouse's automated Chrome requests score 1-29 on Cloudflare's bot score , triggering blocks. Bot Fight Mode specifically blocks Lighthouse and can cause TBT to spike.

Solution: Sites with Cloudflare, WAFs, or bot detection may block Lighthouse's requests.

Options:

Disable Bot Fight Mode (Cloudflare) — it's meant for active attacks only Test against origin — bypass CDN entirely for CI testing Whitelist CI runner IPs — but be aware IPs change on shared runners Test staging environments without bot protection enabled

This cannot be fixed in Lighthouse CI configuration—it requires changes on the target site's security settings.

Problem: Could not find hash XXXXXX or fatal: bad object when comparing branches

Solution: Increase fetch depth in GitHub Actions:

- uses : actions/checkout@v4 with : fetch-depth : 0 # Full history (safest) # Or use minimum depth for faster checkout: # fetch-depth: 20

For GitLab CI:

variables : GIT_DEPTH : 0

Lighthouse CI needs git history to compare against base branch commits. See GitHub Actions setup for complete configuration.

Problem: Performance scores vary by 5-15 points between identical runs

Why this happens: Google identifies 7 primary sources of variability :

Source Impact Page nondeterminism (A/B tests, ads) High Local network variability High Client hardware variability High Client resource contention High Tier-1 network variability Medium Browser nondeterminism Medium Web server variability Low

Solution: Increase numberOfRuns and use consistent hardware:

// lighthouserc.js module . exports = { ci : { collect : { numberOfRuns : 5 , // Run 5 times, take median settings : { onlyCategories : [ ' performance ' ] , // Disable CPU throttling variance throttling : { cpuSlowdownMultiplier : 1 } } }, assert : { assertions : { // Use ranges for flaky metrics ' first-contentful-paint ' : [ ' error ' , { maxNumericValue : 2000 } ] , ' interactive ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 5000 } ] } } } }

Best practices to reduce variance:

Use dedicated CI runners (not shared)

Minimum 2 cores and 4GB RAM — avoid burstable instances

Use simulated throttling (default) for lowest variance

5 runs is 2x more stable than 1 run; 3 runs reduces variance by 37%

Avoid testing on CI for precise performance measurements (consider real user monitoring instead)

Performance scores naturally vary ±5 points even on identical hardware. Focus on trends over time rather than individual runs.

Understanding the metrics you're testing helps interpret variance. See guides for LCP, CLS, and INP.

Problem: Status checks don't appear on pull requests from forks

Solution: This is a security limitation. Forks can't access repository secrets or GitHub Apps. Options:

Require PR authors to create issues instead of PRs (community contributions workflow) Use pull_request_target with caution:

on : pull_request_target : # Runs in base repo context jobs : lighthouse : runs-on : ubuntu-latest steps : # DANGER: Only checkout base branch, never fork code - uses : actions/checkout@v4 with : ref : ${{ github.base_ref }} - name : Run Lighthouse CI run : npx lhci autorun env : LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN : ${{ secrets.LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN }}

Warning: pull_request_target runs with write access. Never checkout or execute fork code.

Problem: Don't want to expose server token in public repo

Solution: Use GitHub Secrets and the Lighthouse CI GitHub App:

env : LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN : ${{ secrets.LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN }}

Never hardcode tokens in lighthouserc.js . For public repos, the GitHub App is safer than upload.token because it scopes permissions to status checks only.

Problem: Each CI run creates different URLs (localhost:34567, preview-abc123.app.com) that can't be compared historically

Solution: Use --url-replacement-patterns to normalize URLs:

# Normalize port numbers lhci collect --url-replacement-patterns= ' http://localhost:[0-9]+/=// ' # Normalize preview UUIDs lhci collect --url-replacement-patterns= ' https://preview-[a-f0-9]+.app.com/=// '

Or in configuration:

// lighthouserc.js module . exports = { ci : { collect : { url : [ ' http://localhost:8080 ' ] , urlReplacementPatterns : [ ' s/localhost:[0-9]+/localhost:PORT/g ' , ' s/preview-[a-f0-9]+/preview-UUID/g ' ] } } }

This ensures historical data aggregates properly across different deployments.

Problem: Lost GitHub App token after initial setup

Solution: Uninstall and reinstall the Lighthouse CI GitHub App on your repository to get a new token.

Problem: Lost build token for uploading to your LHCI server

Solution: Reset the build token via wizard:

# Connect to your LHCI server and run: lhci wizard --wizard=reset-build-token

Or create a new project via API if you have admin token:

curl -X POST https://your-lhci-server.com/v1/projects \ -H " Authorization: Bearer $LHCI_ADMIN_TOKEN " \ -H " Content-Type: application/json " \ -d ' {"name": "my-project", "externalUrl": "https://github.com/user/repo"} '

Admin token: Full server access, manage projects. Keep secret, never commit.

Full server access, manage projects. Keep secret, never commit. Build token: Upload-only for specific project. Safe in CI secrets.

Upload-only for specific project. Safe in CI secrets. GitHub App token: Status check posting only. Safest for public repos.

Problem: Could not find configuration file

Solution: Ensure file is in project root and properly named:

# Must be one of these names lighthouserc.js lighthouserc.json .lighthouserc.js .lighthouserc.json # Or specify explicitly lhci autorun --config=./path/to/lighthouserc.js

Problem: Configuration parsing failed or Invalid config

Solution: Validate syntax. Configuration must export an object with ci key:

// ✅ Correct module . exports = { ci : { collect : { /* ... */ } } } // ❌ Wrong - missing 'ci' wrapper module . exports = { collect : { /* ... */ } }

See configuration reference for complete schema.

Problem: JavaScript heap out of memory or CI runner killed

Solution: Increase Node memory and reduce concurrent audits:

# Increase Node memory NODE_OPTIONS = --max-old-space-size = 4096 lhci autorun

// lighthouserc.js - reduce load module . exports = { ci : { collect : { numberOfRuns : 3 , // Reduce from 5 url : [ // Audit fewer pages ' http://localhost:8080 ' , ' http://localhost:8080/about ' ] } } }

For large sites (50+ pages), consider:

Split audits across multiple jobs

Use more powerful CI runners

Audit subset of critical pages only

Problem: CI job exceeds time limit (30min default on GitHub Actions)

Solution: Optimize collection or increase timeout:

jobs : lighthouse : timeout-minutes : 60 # Default is 360 (6h), reduce for faster failure detection

// lighthouserc.js - faster collection module . exports = { ci : { collect : { numberOfRuns : 3 , // Reduce runs settings : { onlyCategories : [ ' performance ' ] , // Single category skipAudits : [ ' screenshot-thumbnails ' , ' final-screenshot ' ] // Skip slow audits } } } }

Problem: startServerCommand runs but server never becomes available

Solution: Add explicit readiness check:

// lighthouserc.js module . exports = { ci : { collect : { startServerCommand : ' npm run serve ' , startServerReadyPattern : ' Local:.*http://localhost:8080 ' , // Wait for this log startServerReadyTimeout : 30000 , // 30s timeout url : [ ' http://localhost:8080 ' ] } } }

Common patterns:

Vite: Local:.*http://localhost

Next.js: ready on

Express: listening on

Problem: Server starts on random port, hardcoded URL fails

Solution: Force specific port in start command:

# package.json { "scripts" : { "serve" : " vite preview --port 8080 --strictPort " } }

Or set port via environment variable:

// lighthouserc.js module . exports = { ci : { collect : { startServerCommand : ' PORT=8080 npm run serve ' , startServerReadyPattern : ' http://localhost ' , url : [ ' http://localhost:8080 ' ] } } }

Assertions can 'error' (fail build) or 'warn' (log only):

// lighthouserc.js module . exports = { ci : { assert : { assertions : { ' categories:performance ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] , // Fail if < 90 ' first-contentful-paint ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 2000 } ] , // Log if > 2s // Use warn for flaky metrics ' speed-index ' : [ ' warn ' , { maxNumericValue : 4000 } ] , // Use error for critical issues ' errors-in-console ' : [ ' error ' , { maxLength : 0 } ] } } } }

Problem: Assertions constantly fail, blocking PRs

Solution: Set budgets based on current performance, then gradually improve:

# Get baseline scores lhci collect --url=http://localhost:8080 lhci assert --preset=lighthouse:no-pwa # Set budgets 10% better than current # If current performance score is 75, set minScore: 0.7

Start with preset: 'lighthouse:recommended' and relax failing assertions until stable, then tighten over time.

Recommended approach:

Start with warnings only Collect 1 week of data Set error thresholds at P90 (90th percentile) Gradually lower thresholds

See GitHub Actions setup and GitLab CI setup for working examples.

Once your CI setup is working:

Problem: Chrome hangs during audit with PROTOCOL_TIMEOUT error

Solution: This is a known unfixable issue — Chrome occasionally hangs and nothing can be done on the Lighthouse side. The only solution is to retry:

// In CI, wrap with retry logic // Or increase numberOfRuns and accept occasional failures module . exports = { ci : { collect : { numberOfRuns : 5 , // More runs = better chance of success } } }

Problem: Deprecation warnings about --headless or crashes with Chrome 132+