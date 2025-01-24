LHCI Server: Self-Host Lighthouse CI Dashboard

LHCI Server provides a hosted dashboard for your Lighthouse CI results. While the CLI can run locally and output to the console, the server component gives you persistent historical data, trend analysis, and a web UI for comparing builds over time.

Historical Tracking

Store Lighthouse reports across all builds

Track performance trends over weeks and months

Compare any two builds side-by-side

View metric changes across deployments

Team Dashboards

Centralized view of all projects

Multiple projects per server instance

Per-project build tokens for security

Web UI accessible to entire team

Build Comparison

Visual diff between baseline and current build

Identify regressions before they ship

Track improvement over time

Export comparison data

Runtime

Node.js 18+ (20+ recommended)

Database: SQLite, MySQL, or PostgreSQL

512MB RAM minimum (1GB+ recommended)

Storage scales with report retention

Network

HTTP server accessible to CI runners

Optional: reverse proxy for HTTPS

Optional: basic auth for protection

Quickest way to test LHCI Server locally.

Using npx

# SQLite database (easiest for testing) npx @lhci/server --storage.sqlDatabasePath=./lhci.db # Custom port npx @lhci/server --port=9001 --storage.sqlDatabasePath=./lhci.db

Using npm

# Install globally npm install -g @lhci/server # Run with SQLite lhci server --storage.sqlDatabasePath=./lhci.db # Run with MySQL lhci server \ --storage.sqlDialect=mysql \ --storage.sqlConnectionUrl=mysql://user:pass@localhost/lhci

Server runs on http://localhost:9001 by default.

Pre-built Docker image makes deployment straightforward.

Docker Run

# SQLite (data persists in volume) docker run -d \ -p 9001:9001 \ -v lhci-data:/data \ --name lhci-server \ patrickhulce/lhci-server # With custom port docker run -d \ -p 8080:9001 \ -v lhci-data:/data \ --name lhci-server \ patrickhulce/lhci-server

Docker Compose

version : ' 3 ' services : lhci-server : image : patrickhulce/lhci-server ports : - ' 9001:9001 ' volumes : - lhci-data:/data environment : - LHCI_STORAGE__SQL_DATABASE_PATH=/data/lhci.db restart : unless-stopped volumes : lhci-data :

With PostgreSQL

version : ' 3 ' services : lhci-server : image : patrickhulce/lhci-server ports : - ' 9001:9001 ' environment : - LHCI_STORAGE__SQL_DIALECT=postgres - LHCI_STORAGE__SQL_CONNECTION_URL=postgres://lhci:password@postgres:5432/lhci depends_on : - postgres restart : unless-stopped postgres : image : postgres:15-alpine environment : - POSTGRES_USER=lhci - POSTGRES_PASSWORD=password - POSTGRES_DB=lhci volumes : - postgres-data:/var/lib/postgresql/data restart : unless-stopped volumes : postgres-data :

Heroku provides managed hosting with automatic HTTPS. Note that Heroku discontinued its free tier in November 2022—all deployments now require paid plans.

One-Click Deploy

Use the official Heroku button:

https://heroku.com/deploy?template=https://github.com/GoogleChrome/lighthouse-ci/tree/main/docs/recipes/heroku-server

Manual Deploy

# Install Heroku CLI npm install -g heroku # Create app heroku create your-lhci-server # Add PostgreSQL (Essential tier, starts at $5/month) heroku addons:create heroku-postgresql:essential-0 # Set buildpack heroku buildpacks:set heroku/nodejs # Deploy git clone https://github.com/GoogleChrome/lighthouse-ci.git cd lighthouse-ci git subtree push --prefix packages/server heroku main # Open dashboard heroku open

Heroku automatically sets DATABASE_URL for PostgreSQL connection.

LHCI Server supports three database backends.

SQLite (Default)

Best for single-server deployments, testing, and low traffic. Works well for small teams but gets bigger and slower over time.

lhci server --storage.sqlDatabasePath=/data/lhci.db

Environment variable:

LHCI_STORAGE__SQL_DATABASE_PATH = /data/lhci.db

MySQL

Better for multi-server deployments and higher traffic.

lhci server \ --storage.sqlDialect=mysql \ --storage.sqlConnectionUrl=mysql://user:password@host:3306/lhci

Environment variables:

LHCI_STORAGE__SQL_DIALECT = mysql LHCI_STORAGE__SQL_CONNECTION_URL = mysql://user:password@host:3306/lhci

PostgreSQL

Recommended for production deployments. Better query performance and handles concurrent writes from multiple CI pipelines.

lhci server \ --storage.sqlDialect=postgres \ --storage.sqlConnectionUrl=postgres://user:password@host:5432/lhci

Environment variables:

LHCI_STORAGE__SQL_DIALECT = postgres LHCI_STORAGE__SQL_CONNECTION_URL = postgres://user:password@host:5432/lhci

Connection string format:

postgres://username:password@hostname:port/database?ssl=true

Use the wizard to create projects and generate tokens.

Interactive Wizard

lhci wizard

Follow prompts:

Enter server URL (e.g., https://lhci.yourdomain.com ) Create new project or select existing Project name (e.g., "Marketing Site") Receive build token and admin token

Output Example

Created project Marketing Site (id: abc123)! Build Token: def456789... Admin Token: ghi012345... Use build token in your CI configuration: LHCI_TOKEN=def456789...

Manual Project Creation

Via API after server is running:

curl -X POST https://lhci.yourdomain.com/v1/projects \ -H " Content-Type: application/json " \ -d ' { "name": "Marketing Site", "externalUrl": "https://marketing.example.com", "slug": "marketing-site" } '

Returns project ID and tokens in JSON response.

LHCI uses two types of tokens with different permissions.

Build Token

Used by CI to upload Lighthouse reports

Can only write data, cannot read

Safe to use in CI environment variables

One per project

Example in GitHub Actions:

env : LHCI_TOKEN : ${{ secrets.LHCI_BUILD_TOKEN }}

Admin Token

Full read/write access to project

Can create/delete builds

Manage project settings

Keep secure, never commit

Use admin token sparingly:

# Delete old builds (use admin token) curl -X DELETE https://lhci.yourdomain.com/v1/projects/abc123/builds/789 \ -H " Authorization: Bearer $ADMIN_TOKEN "

Store tokens in:

CI secrets (GitHub Secrets, GitLab Variables)

Environment variables

Secret management tools (Vault, AWS Secrets Manager)

Never hardcode tokens in lighthouserc.js .

Point your CI configuration to your LHCI Server.

lighthouserc.js

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { url : [ ' http://localhost:3000 ' ] , numberOfRuns : 3 }, upload : { target : ' lhci ' , serverBaseUrl : ' https://lhci.yourdomain.com ' , token : process . env . LHCI_TOKEN // Build token from env }, assert : { preset : ' lighthouse:recommended ' , assertions : { ' categories:performance ' : [ ' error ' , { minScore : 0.9 } ] } } } }

Upload Options

upload : { target : ' lhci ' , serverBaseUrl : ' https://lhci.yourdomain.com ' , token : process . env . LHCI_TOKEN , // Optional: GitHub App integration githubAppToken : process . env . LHCI_GITHUB_APP_TOKEN , // Optional: ignore HTTPS certificate errors (not recommended) ignoreDuplicateBuildFailure : true }

See configuration guide for all upload options.

Verify Upload

After CI runs:

lhci upload \ --serverBaseUrl=https://lhci.yourdomain.com \ --token= $LHCI_TOKEN

Check logs for:

Saving CI project Marketing Site (abc123) Saved LHR to https://lhci.yourdomain.com (build: def456) Done saving build results to Lighthouse CI

Add basic authentication to protect your dashboard.

Environment Variables

LHCI_BASIC_AUTH__USERNAME = admin LHCI_BASIC_AUTH__PASSWORD = secure-password-here

Docker Compose

services : lhci-server : image : patrickhulce/lhci-server environment : - LHCI_BASIC_AUTH__USERNAME=admin - LHCI_BASIC_AUTH__PASSWORD=${LHCI_PASSWORD}

CLI Arguments

lhci server \ --basicAuth.username=admin \ --basicAuth.password=secure-password \ --storage.sqlDatabasePath=./lhci.db

Basic auth applies to web UI only. API token authentication still works for uploads.

Uploading with Basic Auth

If your server has basic auth, CI uploads use token authentication and bypass basic auth automatically. No additional configuration needed.

Run LHCI Server behind nginx or Caddy for HTTPS.

Nginx

server { listen 443 ssl http2; server_name lhci.yourdomain.com; ssl_certificate /path/to/cert.pem; ssl_certificate_key /path/to/key.pem; location / { proxy_pass http://localhost:9001; proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade'; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade; } }

Caddy

lhci.yourdomain.com { reverse_proxy localhost:9001 }

Caddy handles HTTPS automatically with Let's Encrypt.

Docker with Traefik

services : lhci-server : image : patrickhulce/lhci-server labels : - traefik.enable=true - traefik.http.routers.lhci.rule=Host(`lhci.yourdomain.com`) - traefik.http.routers.lhci.entrypoints=websecure - traefik.http.routers.lhci.tls.certresolver=letsencrypt

LHCI Server storage grows with report retention.

Storage Estimates

Per build (3 runs):

Raw Lighthouse reports: ~2-3 MB

Screenshots: ~500 KB - 1 MB

Metadata: ~50 KB

Example: 100 builds/month = ~300-400 MB/month

Database Maintenance

SQLite:

# Vacuum database to reclaim space sqlite3 /data/lhci.db " VACUUM; "

PostgreSQL:

-- Vacuum and analyze VACUUM ANALYZE;

Manual Cleanup

Delete old builds via API:

# List builds curl https://lhci.yourdomain.com/v1/projects/abc123/builds \ -H " Authorization: Bearer $ADMIN_TOKEN " # Delete specific build curl -X DELETE https://lhci.yourdomain.com/v1/projects/abc123/builds/789 \ -H " Authorization: Bearer $ADMIN_TOKEN "

Retention Policy

Industry standard for performance monitoring: raw metrics for 30 days, aggregated data for 13 months . Disk space is a common issue — plan for automated cleanup.

Set up automated cleanup with cron:

#!/bin/bash # cleanup-old-builds.sh # Delete builds older than 90 days ADMIN_TOKEN = " your-admin-token " SERVER = " https://lhci.yourdomain.com " PROJECT_ID = " abc123 " CUTOFF_DATE = $( date -d ' 90 days ago ' +%s ) # Fetch builds and filter by date curl " $SERVER /v1/projects/ $PROJECT_ID /builds " \ -H " Authorization: Bearer $ADMIN_TOKEN " | \ jq -r " .[] | select(.createdAt < $CUTOFF_DATE ) | .id " | \ while read BUILD_ID ; do curl -X DELETE " $SERVER /v1/projects/ $PROJECT_ID /builds/ $BUILD_ID " \ -H " Authorization: Bearer $ADMIN_TOKEN " echo " Deleted build $BUILD_ID " done

Cron entry:

0 2 * * 0 /path/to/cleanup-old-builds.sh

Keep LHCI Server up to date for bug fixes and features.

Docker

# Pull latest image docker pull patrickhulce/lhci-server:latest # Restart container docker compose down docker compose up -d

npm/npx

# Update global installation npm update -g @lhci/server # Or update in package.json npm install @lhci/server@latest

Heroku

# Pull latest code git pull origin main # Deploy git push heroku main

Database Migrations

LHCI Server handles schema migrations automatically on startup. Backup your database before major version upgrades:

# SQLite backup cp /data/lhci.db /data/lhci.db.backup # PostgreSQL backup pg_dump lhci > lhci-backup.sql

Before deploying to production:

Use PostgreSQL or MySQL (not SQLite for multi-server)

Use PostgreSQL or MySQL (not SQLite for multi-server) Enable basic auth or place behind VPN

Enable basic auth or place behind VPN Set up HTTPS via reverse proxy

Set up HTTPS via reverse proxy Configure database backups

Configure database backups Store tokens in secrets manager

Store tokens in secrets manager Set up monitoring (uptime, disk space)

Set up monitoring (uptime, disk space) Plan retention policy and cleanup automation

Plan retention policy and cleanup automation Document server URL and project IDs for team

Document server URL and project IDs for team Test upload from CI environment

Test upload from CI environment Configure GitHub App integration (optional)

Database Connection Fails

Check connection string format:

# Wrong postgres://localhost/lhci # Right postgres://username:password@localhost:5432/lhci

Uploads Timeout

Increase client timeout in lighthouserc.js :

upload : { target : ' lhci ' , serverBaseUrl : ' https://lhci.yourdomain.com ' , token : process . env . LHCI_TOKEN , uploadUrlTimeout : 120000 // 2 minutes }

Server Crashes on Start

Check Node version (16+ required):

node --version

Verify database permissions and disk space.

Port Already in Use

Change port:

lhci server --port=9002

Or find and kill process on port 9001: