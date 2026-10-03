Common Errors
Chrome cannot launch
If Chrome Launcher cannot find a browser, install Chrome in the environment running Unlighthouse.
Set
CHROME_PATH to that browser executable:
CHROME_PATH=/usr/bin/google-chrome pnpm exec unlighthouse-ci --site https://example.com
If Chrome starts but connection fails, check firewall rules and browser permissions.
If you use WSL, install Chrome inside WSL.
Legacy
chrome.useSystem and Puppeteer executable options do not configure the v1 local auditor.
See Chrome Dependency for supported settings.
Config hooks fail
If config loading raises
CONFIG_INVALID for hooks, remove the config-file
hooks property.
Register supported events on
host.hooks before starting a programmatic scan.
Use
onResolvedConfig for the host factory config callback.
See Migrating to v1.
Routes are missing
If links need JavaScript, supply explicit
urls or a sitemap.
The HTML crawler does not execute JavaScript or receive Lighthouse authentication headers.
See URL Discovery and Authentication.
Enable logs
Run the failing command with
--debug.
See Debugging for a single-route check.