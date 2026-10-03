Guides
Unlighthouse --desktop Flag & Device Configuration
Run Unlighthouse in desktop mode with the
--desktop flag:
pnpm exec unlighthouse --site https://example.com --desktop
This overrides the default mobile emulation and scans every page using a desktop viewport. Prefer a config file? Set
scanner.device: 'desktop' instead.
When to use
--desktop
Mobile is the default because Google uses mobile-first indexing. But desktop scans still matter for:
- B2B SaaS dashboards (95%+ desktop traffic)
- Admin panels and internal tools
- Documentation sites
- Benchmarking against PageSpeed Insights desktop scores
The
--desktop flag is equivalent to the
--device desktop long form and takes precedence over any config file setting.
Device matrix
Use
--device mobile,desktop to audit both device profiles.
Each route has one report per device.
pnpm exec unlighthouse-ci --site https://example.com --device mobile,desktop --reporter json
Device Types
Desktop Scanning
import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
scanner: {
device: 'desktop',
},
})
Mobile Scanning (Default)
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
scanner: {
device: 'mobile',
},
})
Custom Dimensions
Test specific viewport sizes for responsive breakpoints:
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
lighthouseOptions: {
screenEmulation: {
width: 1800,
height: 1000,
},
},
})
Network Throttling
Throttling simulates slower network and CPU conditions for more realistic performance testing:
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
scanner: {
throttle: true,
},
})
Throttling is automatically enabled for production sites and disabled for localhost by default.
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