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Chrome Options

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The local auditor runs Lighthouse through Chrome Launcher. It replaces the previous Puppeteer cluster.

Chrome arguments

Set CHROME_FLAGS for Chrome process arguments:

CHROME_FLAGS="--no-sandbox --disable-setuid-sandbox" pnpm exec unlighthouse --site http://localhost:3000

The auditor launches Chrome in headless mode. Install Chrome where Chrome Launcher can find it.

Lighthouse options

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
  site: 'https://example.com',
  lighthouseOptions: {
    onlyCategories: ['performance', 'accessibility'],
  },
})

Use Device Configuration for device emulation. Use Authentication for browser storage seeding.

Concurrency

Use scanner.perfConcurrency: 'serial' to protect performance measurements from concurrent audits. Parallel performance audits trade measurement reliability for throughput.

Legacy options

puppeteerOptions and puppeteerClusterOptions do not configure the local auditor. Puppeteer page hooks, custom page objects, and cluster methods have no direct replacement. Use the migration guide to assess custom browser flows.

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Route Definitions for the Unlighthouse v1 beta.