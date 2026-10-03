Chrome Options

The local auditor runs Lighthouse through Chrome Launcher. It replaces the previous Puppeteer cluster.

Chrome arguments

Set CHROME_FLAGS for Chrome process arguments:

CHROME_FLAGS = "--no-sandbox --disable-setuid-sandbox" pnpm exec unlighthouse --site http://localhost: 3000

The auditor launches Chrome in headless mode. Install Chrome where Chrome Launcher can find it.

Lighthouse options

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'https://example.com' , lighthouseOptions : { onlyCategories : [ 'performance' , 'accessibility' ] , } , } )

Use Device Configuration for device emulation. Use Authentication for browser storage seeding.

Concurrency

Use scanner.perfConcurrency: 'serial' to protect performance measurements from concurrent audits. Parallel performance audits trade measurement reliability for throughput.

Legacy options