Guides
Chrome Options
The local auditor runs Lighthouse through Chrome Launcher. It replaces the previous Puppeteer cluster.
Chrome arguments
Set
CHROME_FLAGS for Chrome process arguments:
CHROME_FLAGS="--no-sandbox --disable-setuid-sandbox" pnpm exec unlighthouse --site http://localhost:3000
The auditor launches Chrome in headless mode. Install Chrome where Chrome Launcher can find it.
Lighthouse options
import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
site: 'https://example.com',
lighthouseOptions: {
onlyCategories: ['performance', 'accessibility'],
},
})
Use Device Configuration for device emulation. Use Authentication for browser storage seeding.
Concurrency
Use
scanner.perfConcurrency: 'serial' to protect performance measurements from concurrent audits.
Parallel performance audits trade measurement reliability for throughput.
Legacy options
puppeteerOptions and
puppeteerClusterOptions do not configure the local auditor.
Puppeteer page hooks, custom page objects, and cluster methods have no direct replacement.
Use the migration guide to assess custom browser flows.
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