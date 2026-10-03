Guides
Dynamic Sampling
The v1 scan pipeline does not apply legacy dynamic sampling or custom sampling rules. Select representative URLs explicitly when a site has many similar pages.
import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
site: 'https://example.com',
urls: ['/', '/blog/example', '/products/example'],
})
Explicit URLs stop link following.
Use
scanner.maxRoutes to bound a larger scan.
scanner.samples repeats audits for each selected URL and does not select route groups.
For the previous sampling behavior, choose the 0.x documentation in the version switcher.
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