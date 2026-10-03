The v1 scan pipeline does not apply legacy dynamic sampling or custom sampling rules. Select representative URLs explicitly when a site has many similar pages.

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'https://example.com' , urls : [ '/' , '/blog/example' , '/products/example' ] , } )

Explicit URLs stop link following. Use scanner.maxRoutes to bound a larger scan. scanner.samples repeats audits for each selected URL and does not select route groups.

For the previous sampling behavior, choose the 0.x documentation in the version switcher.