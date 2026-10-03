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Dynamic Sampling

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The v1 scan pipeline does not apply legacy dynamic sampling or custom sampling rules. Select representative URLs explicitly when a site has many similar pages.

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
  site: 'https://example.com',
  urls: ['/', '/blog/example', '/products/example'],
})

Explicit URLs stop link following. Use scanner.maxRoutes to bound a larger scan. scanner.samples repeats audits for each selected URL and does not select route groups.

For the previous sampling behavior, choose the 0.x documentation in the version switcher.

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