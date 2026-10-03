Use a container with Node.js 24.13.1 or newer and Chrome installed. Install unlighthouse@beta alongside your project dependencies.

Run the CI executable

CHROME_PATH = /usr/bin/google-chrome CHROME_FLAGS = "--no-sandbox --disable-setuid-sandbox" pnpm exec unlighthouse-ci --site http://app: 3000 --reporter json

The browser executable must exist at CHROME_PATH inside the container. Mount a writable output directory when you need exports after the container exits. Set the site hostname to an address reachable from that container.

Authentication

Pass required credentials through container environment variables. Use Authentication for supported audit headers and storage seeding. Puppeteer launch options and login page hooks do not configure the v1 runtime.