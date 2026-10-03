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Recipes

Dashboard and Export Customization

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The v1 dashboard uses built-in views backed by scan storage. Legacy dashboard column components and afterBuild config hooks do not customize those views.

Export a static dashboard

pnpm exec unlighthouse-ci --site https://example.com --build-static --reporter json

For scripts, call host.generateClient({ static: true }) after the scan completes. See API Reference.

Expanded CSV columns

ci.reporterConfig.columns configures expanded CSV exports. Each category contains an array of column definitions with a label and audit key. client.columns remains an export fallback when explicit reporter columns are absent. It does not change the v1 dashboard.

Use CI Integration for report formats and filenames.

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