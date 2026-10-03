Recipes
Dashboard and Export Customization
The v1 dashboard uses built-in views backed by scan storage.
Legacy dashboard column components and
afterBuild config hooks do not customize those views.
Export a static dashboard
pnpm exec unlighthouse-ci --site https://example.com --build-static --reporter json
For scripts, call
host.generateClient({ static: true }) after the scan completes.
See API Reference.
Expanded CSV columns
ci.reporterConfig.columns configures expanded CSV exports.
Each category contains an array of column definitions with a label and audit key.
client.columns remains an export fallback when explicit reporter columns are absent.
It does not change the v1 dashboard.
Use CI Integration for report formats and filenames.
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