Recipes
Scanning Large Sites
Bound the scan or select representative routes before auditing a large site.
Set a route limit
import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
site: 'https://example.com',
scanner: { maxRoutes: 100, exclude: ['/admin/*', '/api/*'] },
})
Select representative routes
import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
site: 'https://example.com',
urls: ['/', '/blog/example', '/products/example'],
})
Explicit URLs stop link following. Legacy dynamic sampling and custom sampling do not control the v1 scan pipeline.
Name route templates
Use Route Definitions to match concrete URLs to framework page templates. Templates do not replace the concrete URLs needed for dynamic pages.
Keep performance measurements reliable
Use
scanner.perfConcurrency: 'serial' when comparing performance scores.
Increase
scanner.samples when you need repeated audits, within the supported limit of 10.
See Improving Accuracy.
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